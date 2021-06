Common strategy against PM Modi? Sharad Pawar calls for opposition meeting

New Delhi: Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) leader Sharad Pawar on Tuesday called a meeting of opposition parties in the nation’s capital with the aim of defining a common strategy to confront Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the ruling Bharatiya Janata party (BJP). Invitations to the meeting were extended to National Conference leader Farooq Abdullah, Indian Communist Party (CPI) leader D. Raja, former chief electoral commissioner SY Quraishi and former BJP leader Yashwant Sinha , who joined the Trinamool Congress (TMC) just before the West Bengal Assembly elections, among others. Confirming the same, NCP chief Nawab Malik said the meeting would be held at 4 p.m. at Pawar 6’s official residence, Janpath in Delhi. “Said meeting is rescheduled, it will now be held at 4 pm,” he tweeted. LILY: Kejriwal inducts ex-IPS Kunwar Vijay Pratap into AAP; Assures CM candidate for Punjab from Sikh community Malak had previously informed that the meeting would be held at 11:30 am to discuss the current situation in the country. “Tomorrow, Tuesday June 22, 2021 at 11:30 am, our party chairman Sharad Pawar Saheb will hold a meeting at his residence at Janpath 6 in New Delhi. The following prominent political leaders and prominent figures from different strata of society will attend the meeting (1/3), ”Malik tweeted. “Discuss the current scenario in our country. Yashwant Sinha, Pawan Verma, Sanjay Singh, D Raja, Farooq Abdullah, Judge AP Singh, Javed Akhtar, KTS Tulsi, Karan Thapar, Ashutosh, Adv. Majeed Memon, MP for Vandana Chavan, former CEC of SY Qureshi, KC Singh, Sanjay Jha, (2/3), ”he wrote on the micro-blogging platform. “Sudheendra Kulkarni, Colin Gonsalves, Arun Kumar Economist, Ghanshyam Tiwari and Pritish Nandi (3/3),” he said in a series of tweets. The meeting is growing in importance as a united opposition is expected to explore a common fight against the BJP not only in the 2024 general election, but also in politically crucial Uttar Pradesh, which votes next year. READ ALSO: Post-election violence in Bengal: Smriti Irani targets Mamata and accuses her of “watching people die” Earlier today, Pawar met political strategist Prashant Kishore for the second time in recent weeks. The supreme meeting of the NCP Kishor, which has strategized for the TMC in recent West Bengal Assembly polls, has further fueled speculation on a third front to confront the BJP-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA) in the 2024 general election..

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos