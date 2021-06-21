RNC paid Trump’s Mar-a-Lago over $ 175,000 for donor retirement





Former President Donald Trump’s Mar-a-Lago Resort is located in Palm Beach, Florida.

Joe raedle

The Republican National Committee donated just over $ 175,000 to former President Donald Trump’s private club to host part of his spring donor retreat.

Federal Election Commission documents show the six-figure sum was paid in May to Trump’s Mar-a-Lago, a month after the April donor event at the private club in Palm Beach, Fla. A spokeswoman for the Republican National Committee confirmed that more than $ 175,000 was in fact intended for the meeting. The new RNC case describes the payment to Mar-a-Lago as charges for “room rental and catering.”

Part of the RNC-sponsored event this month took place in Mar-a-Lago, where the former president targeted Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky. NBC News reported at the time that Trump called McConnell a “dumb asshole son” and a “cold loser.” The other part of the retreat took place at the Four Seasons in Palm Beach.

The FEC file shows that the Four Seasons was paid just under $ 530,000 in May. The committee spokesperson confirmed that the payment was for the other part of the donors’ pension.

Representatives for Trump and his company did not return requests for comment.

The payment by the RNC at one of Trump’s properties is the latest from Republican officials to a location owned by the former president. Since losing the 2020 presidential election, Trump has been visited by dozens of Republican leaders, including parliamentary minority leader Kevin McCarthy, R-Calif., And Senator Rick Scott, R-Fla., Chairman of the National Republican Senate Committee.

Forbes reported that the campaign for governor of former White House press secretary Sarah HuckabeeSanders paid Mar-a-Lago more than $ 10,000 for an event featuring Trump himself. FEC documents show Alabama Senate candidate Lynda Blanchard paid Mar-a-Lago more than $ 13,000 in March for an event at the club. Blanchard hosted a fundraiser at the club that month with Trump making an appearance.

CNBC reported last year that Trump properties received more than $ 17 million from the former president’s and RNC’s campaign after the 2016 election. Data from the non-partisan Center for Responsive Politics shows that from 2008 to the 2020 election, more than $ 25 million went to Trump’s properties. CRP data also shows that during the 2020 election cycle, the RNC paid more than $ 1 million to Trump properties to host political events.

Mar-a-Lago has seen more than $ 1 million spent by Republican-led groups since 2016.

