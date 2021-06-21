UPDATE 2-China agrees to reschedule Republic of Congo’s $ 2.4 billion debt – Minister





(Add a quote, a context) BRAZZAVILLE, June 21 (Reuters) – Chinese President Xi Jinping has given his agreement in principle to the rescheduling of the Republic of Congo’s debt, Congolese Finance Minister Rigobert Roger Andely said on Monday, adding that the move would help unblock the debt. loans from the International Monetary Fund. The IMF approved a three-year, $ 449 million loan program in 2019 on the condition that the Central African oil producer ensures long-term debt sustainability. However, only $ 45 million has been disbursed to date as the government has struggled to secure a restructuring of its debt to oil traders. Debt is an obstacle to concluding and continuing relations with the IMF under the extended facility that was concluded in July 2019. This is the point that sometimes hurts our country, Andely said. Congo previously reached an agreement with China in 2019 to restructure part of its debt. This arrangement required Congo to repay a third of its debt within three years, with the rest benefiting from a 15-year extension of the repayment schedule. President Denis Sassou Nguesso called for a further postponement during a phone call Monday with his Chinese counterpart, Andely said. Andely said the Congolese president told Xi that in the two years since the restructuring agreement, the debt has become unsustainable again due to the shock caused by the coronavirus pandemic. President Xi Jinping approved the proposal and thanked him for the proposal, Andely said. The two presidents agreed to refer the matter to the experts of the two countries to set the terms and conditions, he added. Andely said Congo’s debt to China stands at 1.3 trillion CFA francs ($ 2.4 billion), down from the government’s 2019 figure of 1.48 trillion CFA francs. Congo also owes around $ 1.7 billion to Swiss energy traders Trafigura and Glencore. It struck a deal with Trafigura, which restructured its loan in March, but has so far failed to reach a similar deal with Glencore. (Written by Nellie Peyton; Editing by Kevin Liffey and Alison Williams)

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos