Politics
Boris Johnson takes an interest in UK union, insists Downing Street – POLITICO
LONDON Downing Street has rejected claims by the Prime Minister’s former senior adviser that Boris Johnson is not very interested in the future of Britain’s Union of Nations.
Dominic Cummings told POLITICO: He’s not interested in it like anything, only if the media [or if there is] immediate pressure ”during a question-and-answer session with subscribers to his online newsletter this weekend.
The prime minister’s spokesperson responded to the accusation on Monday, telling reporters it was not correct.
Kirsten Oswald, Deputy Leader of the Scottish National Party in Westminster, said: “This confirms what the SNP and the Scottish Government have been saying for years. It is clear that Scotland has always been an afterthought and will never be a priority for Westminster, leaving us vulnerable. “
In his remarks, Cummings said there are few things that waste more time than Tory MPs talking about the union. He added that this was a topic Brexiteers would babble on without effect and that the union was an afterthought when it came to the EU referendum.
I have not tried to calculate the Scottish angles, he wrote. I tried to fix the main problem and thought we would fix Scotland later but Scotland and Ireland were tail dogs one of the things I did was to say, we do and the Union will get away with it one way or another, but enough of the stupid Union meetings that end in nothing but babbling and confusion and delays.
He added: There are very few in SW1 [Westminster] who understand effective communication, including those who think of Scotland. If I’m right re. The EU and the parties are adjusting in a healthy way, in 10 years this debate will be totally different The Scots will not want to cede control to Brussels.
A former Tory strategist said Cummings’ claims did not hold water, insisting the PM knew the importance of the union when, as Dom says, Dom avoided the topic.
Another Scottish Conservative backed this up, saying: “The Prime Minister got it.”
However, a former minister suggested Johnson was ambivalent on the subject. The union issue is like juggling shit with white gloves. I’m not sure he wants to get in there, but it’s clear losing Scotland under his watch would destroy any reputation he could claim.
The prime minister’s spokesman described reports that the government is being asked to consider extend voting to people born in Scotland across the rest of the UK in a future referendum as speculation and refuted speech that former Scottish Conservative leader Ruth Davidson would be appointed Constitutional Secretary on the same terms.
We are focusing on the global pandemic, this is the issue the public across the union wants us to focus on, he said.
On Monday, in another question-and-answer session, Cummings reiterated his criticisms of his former boss, calling him an expert who has fallen into politics and acts like that 99% of the time and clearly unfit for the job. Prime Minister.
As speculation grows on how the government will cover the cost of the pandemic and any emerging welfare plans, Cummings predicted that Chancellor Rishi Sunak would not be able to cut government spending while Johnson was at the helm. n ° 10.
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
picture credit
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]