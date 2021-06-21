Boris Johnson takes an interest in UK union, insists Downing Street – POLITICO

LONDON Downing Street has rejected claims by the Prime Minister’s former senior adviser that Boris Johnson is not very interested in the future of Britain’s Union of Nations.

Dominic Cummings told POLITICO: He’s not interested in it like anything, only if the media [or if there is] immediate pressure ”during a question-and-answer session with subscribers to his online newsletter this weekend.

The prime minister’s spokesperson responded to the accusation on Monday, telling reporters it was not correct.

Kirsten Oswald, Deputy Leader of the Scottish National Party in Westminster, said: “This confirms what the SNP and the Scottish Government have been saying for years. It is clear that Scotland has always been an afterthought and will never be a priority for Westminster, leaving us vulnerable. “

In his remarks, Cummings said there are few things that waste more time than Tory MPs talking about the union. He added that this was a topic Brexiteers would babble on without effect and that the union was an afterthought when it came to the EU referendum.

I have not tried to calculate the Scottish angles, he wrote. I tried to fix the main problem and thought we would fix Scotland later but Scotland and Ireland were tail dogs one of the things I did was to say, we do and the Union will get away with it one way or another, but enough of the stupid Union meetings that end in nothing but babbling and confusion and delays.

He added: There are very few in SW1 [Westminster] who understand effective communication, including those who think of Scotland. If I’m right re. The EU and the parties are adjusting in a healthy way, in 10 years this debate will be totally different The Scots will not want to cede control to Brussels.

A former Tory strategist said Cummings’ claims did not hold water, insisting the PM knew the importance of the union when, as Dom says, Dom avoided the topic.

Another Scottish Conservative backed this up, saying: “The Prime Minister got it.”

However, a former minister suggested Johnson was ambivalent on the subject. The union issue is like juggling shit with white gloves. I’m not sure he wants to get in there, but it’s clear losing Scotland under his watch would destroy any reputation he could claim.

The prime minister’s spokesman described reports that the government is being asked to consider extend voting to people born in Scotland across the rest of the UK in a future referendum as speculation and refuted speech that former Scottish Conservative leader Ruth Davidson would be appointed Constitutional Secretary on the same terms.

We are focusing on the global pandemic, this is the issue the public across the union wants us to focus on, he said.

On Monday, in another question-and-answer session, Cummings reiterated his criticisms of his former boss, calling him an expert who has fallen into politics and acts like that 99% of the time and clearly unfit for the job. Prime Minister.

As speculation grows on how the government will cover the cost of the pandemic and any emerging welfare plans, Cummings predicted that Chancellor Rishi Sunak would not be able to cut government spending while Johnson was at the helm. n ° 10.