No concession to Erdogan, says US Senator Bob Menendez

No concession should be made to Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan without a significant change in behavior, US Senator Bob Menendez, Democrat and chairman of the powerful Senate Foreign Relations Committee, told Kathimerini.

Menendez notes that Turkey continues to display provocative behavior regarding destabilizing actions in the Eastern Mediterranean, as well as the purchase of the Russian S-400 missile defense system, its support for autocrats in Azerbaijan and its undemocratic treatment of the people. Turkish.

The bilateral US-Greece relationship has never been stronger, and defense cooperation is a key pillar, notes the senator, who has repeatedly expressed support for Greece’s rights against Turkish challenges at sea. Aegean and also played a central role in Washington’s recognition of genocide.

Menendez, furthermore, expects US President Joe Biden to continue to maintain a firm stance towards his Turkish counterpart, and believes that the 3 + 1 partnership between Cyprus, Greece, Israel and the United States can bring benefits. significant benefits to the region.

Senator, there is still a lot of enthusiasm in Greece and the region about your historic Eastern Mediterranean Security and Energy Partnership Law and the resulting policy changes. What changes since the East Med Act have led you to propose the American-Greek law on defense and interparliamentary?

The aim of this new legislation is to build on the important momentum in our security relations thanks to the work of Ambassador Geoffrey R. Pyatt and successive Greek governments. Bilateral relations between the United States and Greece have never been stronger, and defense cooperation is an essential pillar. We thought it was important to have a Congress component for all the good work done so far and to set a vision for the future.

When Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis visited Washington, you, Senator Marco Rubio and Senator James Risch, handed him a signed and framed copy of the East Med Act. And in this new act, the focus is once again on Greece. We know that the United States has invested heavily in bilateral relations with Israel. Do you think that increased investment by Washington in relations with Athens is the key to a new strategy for the Eastern Mediterranean for the United States?

I believe Athens is the key, due to a confluence of factors. The United States has strong partners across the political spectrum in Greece. Likewise, Greece continues to have strong partners across the political spectrum in the United States. We need to consolidate these gains so that the relationship can continue to grow in the future. With the 3 + 1 interaction between Cyprus, Greece, Israel and the United States at its heart, there is no limit to the potential of these relations and our cooperation in the region. For example, Greece is leading the way in Europe on the climate and pushing forward the debate on renewable energies. I am proud of the role the Biden administration has played in advancing these initiatives and expect this aspect of the partnership to develop further.

When you passed the East Med Act, you seemed to train a somewhat reluctant president. Today you have an administration which is certainly more lucid about Turkey, as demonstrated by your last public exchange with Secretary of State Antony Blinken and which has reaffirmed its commitment to 3 + 1 on numerous occasions. How do you expect the Biden administration to receive your legislation and capitalize on it if it passes?

I expect the administration to see this as the logical extension of President Bidens’ efforts since taking office on defense relations. To be clear, I don’t see this bill as anti-Turkish legislation, it is about our positive and constructive relationship with Greece and how we can build on a positive dynamic. A key element of this legislation is the creation of an interparliamentary group comprising elected representatives from the Cypriot, Greek, Israeli and American legislatures. It is essential for us to play an increased role in advancing 3 + 1 and to represent the important views of our constituencies.

Speaking of President Biden, do you think this legislation gave him extra weight when he met Turkish President Erdogan last Wednesday?

President Biden did not need any additional leverage when he met Erdogan last week. We already have a lot of them if we are ready to use it. I expect President Biden to continue to stand firm with Erdogan and defend the national security interests of the United States in relation to Turkey’s purchases of the S-400, its destabilizing actions in the Eastern Mediterranean, its support for the autocrats in Azerbaijan and its undemocratic treatment of the Turkish people. This should be the agenda of all our meetings with Turkey and I urge Mr Erdogan not to make any concessions without significant behavior change in each of these areas.