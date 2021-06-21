Trump investigation: Manhattan DA primary winner set to resume investigation





Outgoing district attorney Cyrus Vance Jr. will likely decide to press charges against the former president, the Trump Organization or company executives by the end of his term in December, CNN previously reported.

If that happens, the next district attorney – most likely the winner of Tuesday’s primary, given Manhattan’s predominantly Democratic makeup – will oversee the prosecution.

With eight candidates, the Democratic primary race for district attorney is overcrowded and, unlike the New York mayor’s primary, it does not have a priority vote.

Whoever wins is likely to incur Trump’s wrath if he continues Vance’s work, as the former president was quick to blame Democrats investigating him, including Vance and the state attorney general. of New York, Letitia James, to pursue a political prosecution.

“If you can run to an attorney’s office promising to eliminate your enemies and be elected to that position by partisan voters who wish to adopt political retaliation,” Trump said in May, after James revealed that his office was working with the district attorney on his criminal investigation, “so we are no longer a free constitutional democracy.”

Some of the candidates have already expressed their views on the former president. Alvin Bragg, widely regarded as a top contender in the race, bragged about suing the Trump administration more than 100 times while in the state attorney general’s office, where he was deputy chief. He also noted that he was leading the team that sued the Donald J. Trump Foundation, which led to Trump personally paying $ 2 million to a range of charities.

“I’ve seen him up front and seen the anarchy he can do,” Bragg said on the “Ebro in the Morning” radio show in January. “I believe we have to hold him accountable. I haven’t seen all the facts beyond the public, but I have pleaded with him and so I’m ready to go where the facts take me once I get them. see, and hold him accountable. “

Another prominent candidate, Tali Farhadian Weinstein, has said relatively little about Trump, saying it would be inappropriate to comment on the subject of an ongoing investigation.

In 2017, Farhadian Weinstein interviewed members of Trump’s White House board office for a federal judge job, a position she also applied for under the Obama administration, according to the New York Times. In the final debate last week, Farhadian Weinstein defended himself for seeking the post of judge, saying: “It is not factual to say that federal judges, who are a separate part of the federal government, would work for President. And so, having been considered appointed to the federal bench when Mr. Trump or anyone else was president, does not mean that I would have worked for his administration.

She worked as an attorney for Attorney General Eric Holder and later as general counsel in the Brooklyn District Attorney’s Office, where she successfully sued the Trump administration to get immigration and customs officials out of the courthouses of Brooklyn justice, after discovering that female victims of domestic violence were too scared to come to court for fear of finding officers present.

Other contenders for the race also have backgrounds with Trump or his politics. Tahanie Aboushi, civil rights lawyer, praises her four-day experience at John F. Kennedy International Airport following Trump’s 2017 travel ban on Muslim-majority countries, where she provided assistance legal to persons detained by U.S. Customs and Border Protection.

Candidate Lucy Lang, a veteran of the Manhattan District Attorney’s Office, has among her senior advisers a former colleague who led the office’s investigation into Trump SoHo, which examined whether the Trump organization lured potential buyers into error on unit values, a Lang probe said it should not have been closed.

In November, she tweeted: “Today I called for the #ManhattanDA inquiries into Donald Trump to continue. Immunity is no consolation prize in defeat and election, and no one “is above the law. We cannot allow the failure of Donald Trump’s presidential campaign to exonerate him from responsibility.

But she was also careful to distance herself from Trump-related comments, saying in June that “I think one of the worst things the next district attorney could do is say something about the election campaign that suggests something other than to end up being impartial when it comes to investigating all cases before the board and putting themselves in a situation where they could face a motion of recusal or a revocation of jurisdiction. “

Another candidate, public defender Eliza Orlins, has been more direct in her criticism of the former president. In December, she publicly applauded Trump’s electoral defeat, tweeting: “We did it! We got rid of Donald Trump. But that won’t change the fact that our systems inherently favor the rich and powerful and oppress the rich. poor people.”

New York State Assembly Member Dan Quart, also running for the post, divided the difference, saying in February: “I have been very active and expressed my feelings about the abuse. Trump about the rule of law, his terrible politics, his indecency, but it’s different being a district attorney who has to try every case on the merits. “

Diana Florence, a former prosecutor in the Manhattan District Attorney’s Office who left the office in January 2020 after a judge dismissed one of her cases when she failed to provide evidence to defense attorneys, has suggested that she thought Trump should be punished.

“I think what’s amazing about Donald Trump is that he rose to the top office in our country and even before that had huge success and that was doing everything he wanted to do, ”she told Forbes in November. “He will now face the possibility of being prosecuted. He was given a brief immunity when he was President-in-Office, but as I just said, he was granted de facto immunity for being a rich and powerful man for many years. And I think this time is changing. ”

CNN’s Sonia Moghe contributed to this story.

