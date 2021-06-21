Donald Trump’s top security official warns UK of Russian, Chinese cyber threat





Donald Trump’s former senior security official tonight sounded new alarm bells about the growing cyber threat from Russia and China.

General HR McMaster, then the president’s national security adviser, told MPs and his peers that the UK should guard against potential web attacks launched by powers.

With everyday home systems such as heaters, refrigerators and lights increasingly linked to home WiFi devices, the potential for attackers to hack homes is increasing, the retired U.S. military officer warned.

Testifying before Parliament’s Joint Committee on National Security Strategy, General McMaster described four key areas that could be targeted.

He listed direct threats to infrastructure such as power plants, hospitals and transportation hubs, before highlighting the risk of cybercrime.

General HR McMaster was Mr Trump’s national security adviser for 13 months (Image: AFP)

He said: We see how cybercrime, like the ransomware attacks that North Korea and Russia are good at, can put our infrastructure at risk, that’s where they overlap.

Cyber ​​espionage was also a growing threat, with hackers trying to steal company secrets, he said.

Perhaps this is where China is leading, with Advanced Persistence Threat 10 (a cyber espionage group) extracting our intellectual priority and our most sensitive technologies, he said.

Fourth, there is the cyber warfare in which Russia is best, but China is improving and Iran and others are engaged.

He continued: We now know that there is no bold line between the four types of cyber threats we should be concerned about.

General McMaster with the President (Image: AFP)

The way to think about these threats is within categories, but recognize that these categories overlap with each other.

The general said that closer collaboration between public and private agencies was crucial to deal with the threats.

An integrated approach to each of these sets of issues is extremely important, he said via video link.

Threats are growing, cyber actors are getting better and better, and it’s a skill set that is transferable, ultimately to non-state actors that are much harder to deter.

The surface of these attacks increases by an order of magnitude as our digital environment expands and as we pursue the Internet of Things.

This is an area where there is a lot of room for improvement, but I think a positive environment for much better cooperation.

MPs and peers on the National Security Strategy Committee are gathering testimony from a multitude of experts in an ongoing investigation into how to strengthen Britain’s defenses.

General McMaster was Mr. Trump’s senior security aide from February 2017 to March 2018, when he resigned after falling out with the president over Iran, Russia and North Korea .

