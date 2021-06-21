Top foreign stories at 8:40 p.m.





FGN48 YOGA-LD FOREIGN Yoga Enthusiasts Around the World Celebrate 7th Washington / Beijing International Yoga Day: Thousands of yoga enthusiasts from all over the world participated in mass sessions on Monday and performed various asanas keeping in mind mind the social distancing guidelines to celebrate the 7th International Yoga Day amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

FGN52 PAK-IMRAN-NUCLEAR No need for a nuclear arsenal once the Kashmir issue is resolved: Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan Islamabad: Pakistan’s nuclear arsenal is “simply a deterrent” to protect the country and he will not have any more need once the Kashmir issue is resolved, Prime Minister Imran Khan said, asserting that if Americans have the determination and the will, the problem can be resolved. By Sajjad Hussain FGN18 US-BIDEN-LD AFGHAN Biden to meet Ghani at the White House amid withdrawal of US troops from Afghanistan Washington: President Joe Biden to meet with Afghan President Ashraf Ghani and his chief peacemaker Dr Abdullah Abdullah at the White House Friday for the First face-to-face interaction before the remaining US and NATO forces withdraw from the war-torn country by September 11. By Lalit K Jha FGN43 CHINA-AFGHANISTAN China warns its citizens to leave Afghanistan urgently as violence soars Beijing: China has warned its nationals in Afghanistan to urgently leave war-torn country due to the violence that raged before the withdrawal of US troops. By KJM Varma FGN47 VIRUS-LANKA-LD INDIANS More than 90 Indian factory workers in Sri Lanka test positive for COVID-19 Colombo: More than 90 Indian workers at a steel plant in Sri Lanka have tested positive for COVID- 19 Monday, health officials said. By Sajjad Hussain FGN12 UNCTAD-INDE-REPORT India receives $ 64 billion in FDI in 2020, fifth largest inflow recipient in the world: UN United Nations: India has received $ 64 billion in direct investment foreigners in 2020, the fifth largest influx recipient in the world, according to a UN report that the second wave of COVID-19 in the country is weighing heavily on the country’s overall economic activity, but its strong fundamentals give optimism in the medium term.

FGN10 UN-MYANMAR-REFUGEES-INDIA Some 10,000 refugees have fled Myanmar to India, Thailand: Special Envoy of the Secretary-General for Myanmar told UN United Nations: About 10,000 refugees have fled Myanmar to India and Thailand as clashes in the country have led to further “acute” displacement of hundreds of thousands of civilians, said the UN secretary-general’s special envoy for Myanmar, warning that the regional threat of the crisis is real. By Yoshita Singh IND IND

