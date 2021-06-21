Donald Trump offers to support Representative John Katko’s challenger: bad news





Washington Former President Donald Trump is offering to help a main challenger to Representative John Katko, one of 10 House Republicans who voted to impeach him in January.

Trump made his offer in a handwritten letter delivered today to two Conservative Party presidents in central New York City.

Trump wrote his note on a copy of an April 23 article posted on Syracuse.com with the headline, Onondaga County Conservative Party Drops John Katko over Trump’s impeachment vote.

Bernie Ment, president of the Conservative Party of Onondaga County, said he received the letter by UPS Express. The letter was in an inner envelope with the presidential seal and a return address from Mar-a-Lago, the private Trumps club in Palm Beach, Florida.

A big move, Trump wrote in the letter. Katko will never win again. It is bad news. Thank you for thanking everyone, including those from Wayne and Cayuga and now Onondaga.

Trump added, I won big in the area. Will help with the campaign to find a good candidate.

The former president signed a corner of the page with his oversized signature: Best Wishes, Donald J. Trump.

In last year’s presidential election, President Joe Biden beat Trump by 9 percentage points in the 24th Congressional District of Katkos. Trump has swept the outlying districts of the rural counties by wide margins.

Katko, R-Camillus, received more votes than Trump in the district in the 2016 and 2020 elections.

Katko is also the only one of 10 House Republicans to have voted to impeach Trump who still does not face a top Republican challenger.

Republican House leaders, including House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy, have backed Katko since the impeachment vote.

GOP leaders elevated Katko in January to a more visible post as the top Republican on the House Homeland Security Committee. In this post, Katko raised his profile nationally as the leading critic of Bidens’ immigration policies.

Trump has publicly criticized the 10 GOP members, calling them political hacks Republicans must get rid of for the sake of party unity.

The letter given to Ment today was also addressed to Ron Greenleaf, chairman of the Oswego County Conservative Committee.

Both Ment and Greenleaf told Syracuse.com in the April 23 article that their party’s committees have decided they will not approve Katko for the Conservative Party poll line next year.

Katko, a four-term Republican, has appeared on the Conservative Party’s polling line in each of his campaigns for Congress.

Conservative committees in Cayuga County and Wayne County, the other counties in the 24th Congressional District, which is made up of four counties, had previously decided to withdraw their support for Katko for his impeachment vote.

So far, no member of the Republican or Conservative Party has publicly announced an offer to challenge Katko next year.

The nine other GOP House members who voted to impeach Trump for inciting insurgency in the Jan.6 attack on the U.S. Capitol face major challengers backed by the former president and his affiliated campaign committees .

One of the nominees, Max Miller, is a former Trump aide. Miller challenges Republican Representative Anthony Gonzalez in Ohio.

Ment said the letter he received today did not contain any contact information for Trump or his campaign representatives.

It was a surprise to me this morning when I received it, Ment said. I was shocked. It just appeared out of the blue.

Conservative Party leaders will likely wait until New York state completes its 10-year redistribution process before picking a challenger for Katko, Ment said.

