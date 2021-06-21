Politics
Hong Kong pro-democracy media Apple Daily set to score big win for Xi Jinping
The popular Hong Kong tabloid Apple Daily and its website will likely be shut down by this weekend, possibly sooner, after a ruthless campaign against it by President Xi Jinping’s national security agents.
Key points:
Apple Daily shutdown could take place as early as the middle of the week
Parent company Next Media owner Jimmy Lai jailed for foreign collusion in 2020
Hong Kong police maintain arrests as effort to thwart collusion with foreign forces
In recent weeks, Xi’s specially appointed Hong Kong national security police arrested five editors for foreign collusion and froze the assets of parent company Next Media.
Last year, National Security Police threw Next Media owner Jimmy Lai in jail for foreign collusion, while local police successfully indicted and prosecuted the 73-year-old on several illegal protest cases.
Former colleagues told Ms Poon staff were quitting en masse amid the pressure and the paper’s demise could come as early as Wednesday.
The arrests of the editors last week did not initially deter journalists from the staunchly pro-democracy outlet, which staged a special print run of 500,000 copies of the next day’s paper which was picked up by supporters.
But a US adviser to Jimmy Lai, Mark Simon, said in an interview with Reuters that the police-imposed asset freeze meant the company could no longer continue to pay its staff.
Next Media will hold a board meeting on Friday and said if the police did not unfreeze the company’s assets, they would stop printing the paper and updating the website.
“The shutdown of Apple Daily unfortunately means that there is no more freedom of speech in Hong Kong or freedom of the press because the government can simply take it away,” said Kevin Carrico, columnist for Apple. Daily and Chinese Studies Specialist at Monash University. .
Hong Kong Police and Justice Secretary John Lee argue the arrests are legitimate efforts to thwart collusion with hostile foreign forces.
“We are talking about a conspiracy in which there is a series of acts one of which involves publication in Apple Daily and also online information regarding articles which call on foreign countries, external enemies, to impose sanctions. or to carry out hostile activities against Hong Kong and the PRC, “he told media following the arrests last week.
Hong Kong police said several articles published by the newspaper were under investigation for violating the vague and sweeping security law that Xi introduced and warned other Hong Kong journalists not to. not republish newspaper articles.
A thorn in Beijing’s side
Apple Daily was launched in 1995, two years before Britain returned control of Hong Kong to Chinese rule.
Started by clothing retail businessman Jimmy Lai, the newspaper slashed price rivals and served a mix of tabloid sensationalism, celebrity gossip and a decidedly local political streak. very critical of the Chinese and Hong Kong governments.
As Mr. Lai became an increasingly prominent Beijing critic, the newspaper faced calls for an advertising boycott from pro-Beijing loyalists in the city, but it remained Hong’s most popular newspaper. Kong in terms of circulation.
In 2019, when the city sparked mass protests against a plan to allow criminal extraditions to the mainland, Apple Daily locked itself behind the protest movement, sometimes using its front page to call on people to attend demonstrations. demonstrations.
Mr Lai also visited Washington and met with officials from the Trump administration while publicly calling for international support in Hong Kong against pressure from Beijing.
In a 2019 CBA interview during the protests, Mr. Lai dismissed claims by Chinese state media that he was colluding with foreign forces and vowed to continue.
He is currently in jail after being convicted of “illegal assembly” for attending a mass protest in 2019 that police did not approve of, but is awaiting trial on collusion which could see him never be released.
Even after his arrest, Apple Daily continued to publish with reporters adjusting to the loosely defined limits of censorship imposed by the National Security Act.
Communist Party of China media outlets such as the Global Times have repeatedly called Mr. Lai a “traitor” during the protests and called him a prime target for the new security law when it was introduced in 2020.
Now he is in jail, his assets are frozen, and his newspaper is set to close just a week before Xi Jinping presides over a parade and massive celebration in Beijing to mark the 100th anniversary of the founding of the Communist Party.
“Then they will come after The Stand News, and then they will come after other non-government controlled media,” Ms. Poon said.
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
picture credit
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]