Hong Kong pro-democracy media Apple Daily set to score big win for Xi Jinping

The popular Hong Kong tabloid Apple Daily and its website will likely be shut down by this weekend, possibly sooner, after a ruthless campaign against it by President Xi Jinping’s national security agents.

Key points: Apple Daily shutdown could take place as early as the middle of the week

Parent company Next Media owner Jimmy Lai jailed for foreign collusion in 2020

Hong Kong police maintain arrests as effort to thwart collusion with foreign forces

In recent weeks, Xi’s specially appointed Hong Kong national security police arrested five editors for foreign collusion and froze the assets of parent company Next Media.

Last year, National Security Police threw Next Media owner Jimmy Lai in jail for foreign collusion, while local police successfully indicted and prosecuted the 73-year-old on several illegal protest cases.

“I’ve spoken to some of the staff still working at Apple Daily and they feel they should cut ties with any foreign correspondent or foreign media because of the risk of foreign collusion lawsuits,” said Jane Poon, a former Now based Next Media reporter. in Australia.

Former colleagues told Ms Poon staff were quitting en masse amid the pressure and the paper’s demise could come as early as Wednesday.

The arrests of the editors last week did not initially deter journalists from the staunchly pro-democracy outlet, which staged a special print run of 500,000 copies of the next day’s paper which was picked up by supporters.

Apple Daily founder Jimmy Lai has been convicted under the same national security law under which the newspaper’s executives and editors are currently arrested. ( Reuters: Tyrone Siu

But a US adviser to Jimmy Lai, Mark Simon, said in an interview with Reuters that the police-imposed asset freeze meant the company could no longer continue to pay its staff.

Next Media will hold a board meeting on Friday and said if the police did not unfreeze the company’s assets, they would stop printing the paper and updating the website.

“The shutdown of Apple Daily unfortunately means that there is no more freedom of speech in Hong Kong or freedom of the press because the government can simply take it away,” said Kevin Carrico, columnist for Apple. Daily and Chinese Studies Specialist at Monash University. .

“Apple Daily was truly all that made a diverse and pluralistic society where people could speak honestly,” Dr. Carrico told the ABC.

Hong Kong Police and Justice Secretary John Lee argue the arrests are legitimate efforts to thwart collusion with hostile foreign forces.

The 2019 protests in Hong Kong saw large numbers of people protest, sometimes violently, against plans to extradite citizens to China. ( Reuters: Stringer / file photo

“We are talking about a conspiracy in which there is a series of acts one of which involves publication in Apple Daily and also online information regarding articles which call on foreign countries, external enemies, to impose sanctions. or to carry out hostile activities against Hong Kong and the PRC, “he told media following the arrests last week.

Hong Kong police said several articles published by the newspaper were under investigation for violating the vague and sweeping security law that Xi introduced and warned other Hong Kong journalists not to. not republish newspaper articles.

A thorn in Beijing’s side

Apple Daily was launched in 1995, two years before Britain returned control of Hong Kong to Chinese rule.

Started by clothing retail businessman Jimmy Lai, the newspaper slashed price rivals and served a mix of tabloid sensationalism, celebrity gossip and a decidedly local political streak. very critical of the Chinese and Hong Kong governments.

As Mr. Lai became an increasingly prominent Beijing critic, the newspaper faced calls for an advertising boycott from pro-Beijing loyalists in the city, but it remained Hong’s most popular newspaper. Kong in terms of circulation.

AppleDaily released the headline “AppleDaily Will Fight” after Jimmy Lai’s arrest in 2020. ( Reuters: Tyrone Siu

In 2019, when the city sparked mass protests against a plan to allow criminal extraditions to the mainland, Apple Daily locked itself behind the protest movement, sometimes using its front page to call on people to attend demonstrations. demonstrations.

Mr Lai also visited Washington and met with officials from the Trump administration while publicly calling for international support in Hong Kong against pressure from Beijing.

In a 2019 CBA interview during the protests, Mr. Lai dismissed claims by Chinese state media that he was colluding with foreign forces and vowed to continue.

“We cannot stop, we are bound by duty. I am also bound by duty as the captain of the ship. We must stay until the last day,” he said in the interview with July 2019.

He is currently in jail after being convicted of “illegal assembly” for attending a mass protest in 2019 that police did not approve of, but is awaiting trial on collusion which could see him never be released.

Chinese President Xi Jinping will soon deliver remarks in Beijing to celebrate the centenary of the founding of the Chinese Communist Party. ( Reuters: Thomas Peter / File photo

Even after his arrest, Apple Daily continued to publish with reporters adjusting to the loosely defined limits of censorship imposed by the National Security Act.

Communist Party of China media outlets such as the Global Times have repeatedly called Mr. Lai a “traitor” during the protests and called him a prime target for the new security law when it was introduced in 2020.

Now he is in jail, his assets are frozen, and his newspaper is set to close just a week before Xi Jinping presides over a parade and massive celebration in Beijing to mark the 100th anniversary of the founding of the Communist Party.

“Then they will come after The Stand News, and then they will come after other non-government controlled media,” Ms. Poon said.