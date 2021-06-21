Top foreign stories at 8:40 p.m.





FGN48 YOGA-LD FOREIGN

Yoga enthusiasts around the world celebrate 7th International Yoga Day

Washington / Beijing: Thousands of yoga enthusiasts around the world participated in mass sessions on Monday and performed various asanas with social distancing guidelines in mind to celebrate the 7th International Yoga Day in the midst of the COVID-19 pandemic.

FGN52 PAK-IMRAN-NUCLEAR

No need for nuclear arsenal once Kashmir issue is resolved, Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan says

Islamabad: Pakistan’s nuclear arsenal is “just a deterrent” to protect the country and it will not be needed once the Kashmir issue is resolved, Prime Minister Imran Khan said, saying if the Americans had to resolve it and will, the problem can be solved. By Sajjad Hussein

FGN18 US-BIDEN-LD AFGHANE

Biden to meet Ghani at White House amid US troop withdrawal from Afghanistan

Washington: President Joe Biden would meet with Afghan President Ashraf Ghani and his peace chief Dr Abdullah Abdullah at the White House on Friday for the first face-to-face interaction before the withdrawal of the remaining US and NATO forces from the country war-torn before September 11. By Lalit K Jha

FGN43 CHINA-AFGHANISTAN

China warns citizens to urgently leave Afghanistan as violence escalates

Beijing: China has warned its nationals in Afghanistan to urgently leave the war-torn country due to the violence raging ahead of the US troop withdrawal. By KJM Varma

FGN47 VIRUS-LANKA-LD INDIANS

More than 90 Indian factory workers in Sri Lanka test positive for COVID-19

Colombo: More than 90 Indian workers at a steel plant in Sri Lanka tested positive for COVID-19 on Monday, health officials said. By Sajjad Hussein

FGN12 UNCTAD-INDIA-REPORT

India receives $ 64 billion in FDI in 2020, fifth largest recipient of inflows in the world (UN)

United Nations: India received $ 64 billion in foreign direct investment in 2020, the fifth largest recipient of money inflows in the world, according to a UN report according to which the second wave of COVID- 19 in the country weighs heavily on the whole country. economic activity but its solid fundamentals point to optimism in the medium term.

FGN10 UN-MYANMAR-REFUGEES-INDIA

Some 10,000 refugees have fled Myanmar to India and Thailand: Secretary-General’s special envoy for Myanmar tells UN

United Nations: About 10,000 refugees have fled Myanmar to India and Thailand as nationwide clashes in the country have resulted in further “acute” displacement of hundreds of thousands of civilians, Envoy said Special Secretary-General for Myanmar, warning that the regional threat of the crisis is real. By Yoshita Singh IND IND

Disclaimer: – This story was not edited by Outlook staff and is auto-generated from news agency feeds. Source: PTI

