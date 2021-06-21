Erdogan says Turkey, US enter ‘new era’ of relationship :: WRAL.com





– Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said on Monday that Turkey and the United States are entering a new era in their relations, after relations with NATO allies have deteriorated in recent years on a range of issues. Speaking after a Cabinet meeting, however, Erdogan called on the United States to respect Turkey’s sovereign rights, apparently referring to its decision to purchase a Russian weapons system as well as support the struggle of Turkey. Ankara against the Syrian Kurdish groups he considers terrorists. Erdogan made the comments days after his first face-to-face meeting with US President Joe Biden since taking office. The two men, who have known each other for years, met on the sidelines of a NATO summit in Brussels. Erdogan has attempted to mend frayed ties with the United States and other Western partners as his government grapples with an economic downturn made worse by the coronavirus pandemic. We believe that we will resolve the issues between us in time, based on our mutual sensitivities and expectations, Erdogan said in a televised address. We agreed that there is no problem that we cannot overcome and that, on the contrary, the areas of cooperation are larger and more profitable. Longtime allies have a long list of disagreements, including U.S. support for Kurdish fighters in Syria and Turkey’s purchase of the Russian S-400 defense system, a purchase that angered Washington and resulted in the expulsion from Ankara of the US-led F-35 fighter jet. production program, sanctions against senior Turkish defense industry officials and bans on military export licenses. Washington says Russian system is a threat to NATO security and insists sanctions cannot be lifted until Turkey gets rid of the system, which has cost the country $ 2.5 billion . Ankara maintains that Syrian Kurdish fighters are inextricably linked to a decades-long Kurdish insurgency in Turkey. Erdogan described his talks with Biden as thorough and productive and said the two agreed to meet again. We believe we have opened the doors to a new era with the United States on a positive and constructive basis, he said. Erdogan said: Turkey’s only demand is that its political and economic sovereign rights be respected and that support be given to its fight against terrorist organizations inside and outside its borders. .

