Politics
PM Modi tweets congratulations as record vaccination boost in India sees over 80 lakhs Covid jabs on Day 1
More than 80 doses of the lakh vaccine, the highest in a single day, were administered across the country on Monday as revised guidelines for vaccination against COVID-19 took effect, the health ministry said. The union. Cumulative COVID-19 vaccine coverage in India has reached 28.33 crore since January 16, he said. Today, the record number of vaccinations is rejoicing. The vaccine remains our most powerful weapon in the fight against COVID-19. Kudos to those who got vaccinated and kudos to all the frontline warriors working hard to ensure that so many citizens get the vaccine, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said.
The previous single-day record was over 48 lakh on April 1. So far in June, India has recorded an average vaccination of around 31 lakh per day. The average number of single-day vaccinations fell to around 16 lakh in the first week of May, when the country was at the peak of the second wave. Earlier today, Prime Minister Modi said the central government was starting the Free Vaccination for All for All Indians campaign starting today. The biggest beneficiary of this phase of India’s vaccination campaign will be the poor, middle class and youth of the country. We all need to make a commitment to get vaccinated. Together we will defeat COVID-19, he said.
According to the revised guidelines, vaccine doses provided free of charge by the Center will be allocated to states and UTs based on criteria such as population, disease burden and immunization progress, and all persons over the age of 18. years will be eligible for free. blows. Any vaccine wastage will negatively affect the allocation, they said. The Center will now purchase 75 percent of the vaccines produced by manufacturers nationwide. It had previously allowed states and private hospitals to procure 50 percent of vaccines following requests to decentralize the process. However, after several states complained about issues including funding, Prime Minister Modi announced the revised vaccine guidelines on June 8. In order to induce vaccine manufacturers to produce and encourage new vaccines, domestic vaccine manufacturers also have the option of supplying vaccines. directly to private hospitals.
This would be limited to 25 percent of their monthly production, under the new guidelines. Within the population group of citizens over 18, states and UTs can decide their own priority based on the vaccine supply schedule, according to revised guidelines issued by the Department of Health. States and UTs would aggregate demand for private hospitals with a view to equitable distribution between large and small private hospitals and regional balance, they said.
Based on this aggregate demand, the Indian government will facilitate the supply of these vaccines to private hospitals and their payment through the electronic platform of national health authorities. This would allow smaller and more remote private hospitals to obtain a timely vaccine supply, as well as equitable access and regional balance, the ministry said. The price of vaccine doses for private hospitals would be declared by each vaccine manufacturer, and any subsequent changes would be notified in advance.
Private hospitals can charge up to a maximum of Rs150 per dose as a service charge. State governments can monitor the price so charged, depending on the guidelines. All citizens, regardless of their income situation, have the right to free vaccination. Those who have the ability to pay are encouraged to use the vaccination centers in private hospitals, as directed.
To promote the spirit of Lok Kalyan (public good), the use of non-transferable electronic vouchers, which can be redeemed at private vaccination centers, will be encouraged. This would allow people to financially support the immunization of economically weaker sections (EWS) in private immunization centers, according to the revised guidelines. The COVID vaccination in the country began with the vaccination of all healthcare workers starting January 16.
The program has been expanded over time to include immunization of frontline workers, citizens over 60, citizens over 45, and possibly citizens over 18. As part of the National COVID Vaccination Program, from January 16 to April 30, 100% of vaccine doses were purchased by the Indian government and provided free to state governments. State governments, in turn, have been urged to administer the vaccination free of charge to defined priority groups.
To increase the rate of vaccination, the participation of private hospitals has also been solicited, where individuals can also choose to be vaccinated at a prescribed rate, the ministry said. In response to suggestions from many state governments to have the ability to procure vaccines directly and administer them on their own priorities based on local requirements. As of May 1, the Center purchased 50 percent of the vaccines produced and continued to provide them free of charge to states for administration to priority groups.
The state government and private hospitals were now also allowed to source directly from the remaining 50 percent of the vaccine pool. Many states, however, have indicated that they are facing challenges in managing vaccine funding, supply and logistics, impacting the pace of the national COVID immunization program. It was also noted that smaller and more remote private hospitals also faced constraints. In light of these aspects and repeated requests received from states, the guidelines for the national COVID vaccination program were reviewed and revised and new guidelines were released on June 8, the ministry said.
