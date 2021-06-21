Ganjar Pranowo Prayer for Jokowi: Always be healthy sir, keep working and be passionate about people





THE SPIRIT OF PEOPLE – The President of the Republic of Indonesia, Joko Widodo is celebrating his 60th birthday today. Congratulations poured in from the community and a number of national politicians, including Ganjar Pranowo. The governor of Central Java for these two terms made special remarks to Jokowi through a short video uploaded to his Instagram account @ganjar_pranowo. The 26-second video immediately made a good impression on Internet users. In the video, Ganjar, who wears a beskap and a black tan, wishes Jokowi a happy birthday. He also offered prayers and hopes to the former solo mayor and governor of DKI Jakarta. “Mr. Jokowi, happy 60th birthday. Always be healthy, sir. Keep morale up, keep working and respect people,” Ganjar said. Ganjar also hopes Jokowi will continue to step up and inspire the nation.





“I hope that your every move and not will be an inspiration and a blessing for all of us. Once again, happy birthday,” he concluded. Read also: Ganjar Pranowo is sad, there are environmental activists and regional leaders who are positive for the Covid-19 Although it was only uploaded for 16 minutes, the video of Ganjar’s birthday greetings to Jokowi was broadcast by more than 97,000 internet users. In no time, 430 comments were given. The majority of netizens agreed with Ganjar’s prayer and wrote down hopes and prayers for Jokowi. “Barakallah fii umrik, Mr. President @jokowi, may you always have a long life, always health, and I hope you can always be a useful leader for the people. Happy birthday Pak Jokowi,” the account @ said damarasjunaidi28.







