Trump Proposed To Send Americans With Covid To Guantnamo, Book Says | Books





At the start of the coronavirus pandemic, Donald Trump advocated shipping Americans who contracted Covid-19 abroad to Guantnamo Bay.

The astonishing revelation is contained in a new book, Nightmare Scenario: Inside the Trump Administrations Response to the Pandemic That Changed History, by Yasmeen Abutaleb and Damian Paletta, two Washington Post journalists. The Post published excerpts on Monday.

According to the newspaper, during a meeting in the White House situation room in February last year, before the start of the pandemic in which more than 600,000 people have now died in the United States, Trump asked his collaborators: don’t we have an island that we own? What about Guantnamo?

Trump is also said to have said: We import goods. We are not going to import a virus.

Journalists write that aides blocked the idea when Trump brought it up again.

The United States holds Guantnamo Bay on a disputed long-term lease from Cuba. The prison is used there to house terrorism suspects without trial and under extremely harsh conditions and since the September 11 attacks it has drawn condemnation from human rights groups.

In 2019, Anonymous’s A Warning book was later revealed to be Miles Taylor, a former homeland security official reported that Trump had suggested sending immigrants to the base in Cuba.

According to Taylor, Trump proposed to designate all migrants entering the United States without authorization as enemy combatants and then send them to Guantnamo.

The books on Trump’s rise to power and four years in the White House have proven to be hugely lucrative. On Monday, the Axios news site reported that Trump had spoken to numerous authors working on books about his time in the Oval Office.

According to the Post, among the scenes reported by Abutaleb and Paletta, Trump is pictured in March 2020 shouting at his Health Secretary, Alex Azar: Tests are killing me!

Covid-19 cases were on the rise at the time, with states going into lockdown amid public confusion and fear.

I will lose the election because of the tests! Trump would have screamed. What idiot the federal government had tested?

Uh, do you mean Jared? Azar reportedly responded, referring to Jared Kushner, Trump’s son-in-law and chief adviser who was in charge of the tests.

Trump also reportedly said it was blatant incompetence to let [federal health agency] CDC is developing a test.

Kushner reportedly called a staff member overseeing a March plan to purchase 600m masks a jerk because the masks would not be delivered until June.

At that point, Kushner reportedly said: Well, all of you are dead.

Detailing these internal struggles and leadership failures, the authors reportedly wrote: This is what the answer turned to: a toxic environment in which no matter where you turned, someone was ready to rip your head off. or threatened to fire you.

