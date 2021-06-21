Stocks speak louder – Manila Standard





posted June 22, 2021 at 12:25 am

Chinese President Xi Jinping said China needs to improve the way it tells the world about itself and convince people that the ruling Communist Party is fighting for the happiness of all Chinese people. Xi’s comments at a Communist Party meeting earlier this month come against the backdrop of Beijing’s growing isolation from the global community, fueled in that part of the world by its aggressive actions in the South China Sea, its crackdown. of democracy and dissent in Hong Kong, its threats against Taiwan and its attempts last year to cover up the early spread of the coronavirus. Xi said it is crucial for China to develop a stronger “international voice” that matches its national strength and global status, to present to the world a “true, three-dimensional and global China,” the agency said. Xinhua official press release. “We must strengthen the Chinese Communist Party’s propaganda and interpretation, and help foreigners understand that the Chinese Communist Party [CCP] really strives to ensure the happiness of the Chinese people, ”Xi said according to the report. Xinhua’s official English translation, notes the British Guardian newspaper, replaces “propaganda” with “advertising”. Worsening relations with the West, the Guardian adds, have led to tit for tat trade sanctions, the expulsion or intimidation of foreign journalists, and increasingly belligerent comments from Chinese “warrior diplomats.” -wolves ”, diplomats who use their platform to aggressively defend policies and denigrate opponents. We have seen these attacks from Chinese officials here in Manila, who had the temerity to denounce Defense Secretary Delfin Lorenzana as “unprofessional” for exposing China’s intrusion into Philippine waters in April. This week, the Chinese authorities have shown us yet again that no propaganda – or publicity if you prefer – can dispel the stench of an authoritarian regime that tolerates no dissent and disregards individual human rights. Just weeks after Xi spoke of telling better stories to the world, China praised Hong Kong police for arresting top editors of a pro-democracy newspaper and warned journalists not to write d articles that challenge Beijing. In the Special Administrative Region, some 500 police officers descended on the headquarters of the popular Apple Daily newspaper and arrested three editors and two senior executives for violating a national security law imposed last year that bans criticism of China. . During the raid, police banned journalists from their offices and declared the right to seize the newspaper’s computers and other devices belonging to pro-democracy activist Jimmy Lai, a fierce Beijing critic who is currently serving more than one year in prison for attending unauthorized protests. “Freedom of the press is not a ‘shield’ for illegal activity,” the Chinese government’s liaison office said in a statement. “No matter their professional status and experience, no matter what kind of support they have behind them, anyone who violates the Hong Kong National Security Act and relevant laws will be severely punished by law.” Does that tell a better story? To put it in perspective, we’re dealing with a ruling party that banned a Winnie the Pooh movie in 2018 due to memes aired online comparing Xi’s figure to that of AA’s delightfully round fictional bear. Milne. Acts, in fact, speak louder than words.

