Axios’ interview with Pakistani PM was condescending and insulting





Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan. / Getty

Editor’s Note: Tom Fowdy is a UK political and international relations analyst and graduated from Durham and Oxford universities. He writes on topics relating to China, the DPRK, Britain and the United States. The article reflects the opinion of the author and not necessarily that of CGTN.

On June 21, Jonathan Swan of Axios interviewed Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan on the US channel HBO. The outlet, well known for peddling anti-Chinese narratives, has sought to catch him by questioning his opposition to anti-Islam policies in the West in an attempt to push him to comment on China’s Xinjiang Uyghur Autonomous Region, calling the situation “genocide.” Khan responded by saying that China and Pakistan share a special long-term friendship and Beijing has always supported Islamabad even in the most difficult times and any disputes are resolved in private.

Despite this, Axios fundamentally distorted the prime minister’s stance in an effort to promote his own anti-China political agenda, of which he is known, and published a subsequent article claiming Khan was being silenced by China, stating: ” Khan is silent for one simple reason: Cash-strapped Pakistan has become increasingly financially dependent on China for billions of loans and investments. These loans come at a price: developing countries that receive them better not say anything publicly to anger China.

This is a condescending, insulting and downright false portrayal of the Sino-Pakistani relationship and the issue at stake. While the two countries are of course two very different cultural and political systems, the disparagement of Islamabad ties with Beijing as a mere product of “debt coercion” rejects and abrogates a 70-year friendship that was built on a postcolonial world and in common development solidarity which in so doing shares common standards of respect for national sovereignty and territorial integrity, which the Western world did not want to adhere to, especially in its application to Muslim nations.

Likewise, the construction of the China-Pakistan economic corridor is based on this sentiment, shared strategic objectives and also the principle of China supporting “developing global solidarity”, as opposed to mere “debt trap diplomacy”. . The two countries have defined a global vision to transform Pakistan’s economy and enable it to move from a poor and struggling economy to a future industrial power.

Port of Gwadar in southwest Pakistan, Gwadar, which is part of the China-Pakistan economic corridor. / Xinhua

The conceptualization of “territorial integrity” and “national sovereignty” also reflects the national interests of the country.

Xinjiang is peddled by the West in highly politicized and moralizing jargon, but it is ultimately seen by Beijing through the prism of stability and the fight against terrorism after decades of unrest and violence. Pakistan understands this premise. Why is that ? Because Islamabad also faces issues of terrorism and separatism, and subsequently to approve of disruption in Xinjiang would be to approve of instability at home. It is logically and politically doomed to fail.

This position does not only belong to Pakistan, but is also shared throughout the Muslim world. Iran, Iraq, Saudi Arabia, United Arab Emirates, Egypt, the major nations of the Islamic faith, also reflect these views. The misleading focus on money underscores the fact that stability and national sovereignty are important to all of these countries, but furthermore, the growing West narrative that China is in fact the real enemy of the Muslim world is missing. of credibility and shamefully disregard contemporary history. . This is why Muslim countries are speaking out against the West, which continues on many fronts to be the real threat to Islamic values ​​and societies, but not Beijing.

Although the ideology of China and many Muslim nations differs greatly, China does not preach its ideology and interfere in the affairs of Islamic countries accordingly. These principles constitute a basic position of shared interests, a common understanding and an underlying respect. This in turn was the mortar of a flourishing partnership between China and Pakistan. To attempt to defile this on a simple matter of debt, greed or money is to assume that Islamabad is stupid, naive or gullible, and subsequently requires the “savior” of the West to free it from it. hold of China. He is malicious at worst, disrespectful at best. The answer is in fact the opposite, and so, regardless of these false reports, the “Iron Brotherhood” will continue for a long time without faltering.

