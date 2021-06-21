Judge assesses whether to dismiss Georgia ballot review case Democrat Donald Trump Brad Raffensperger Georgia Republican





A judge is weighing whether to dismiss complaints filed by a group of voters who allege fraud in the November general election in Georgia’s most populous county resulted in the violation of their constitutional rights.

The lawsuit filed by nine Georgian voters alleges that counterfeit ballots were counted and some ballots were counted multiple times in Fulton County, a Democratic stronghold that includes most of Atlanta. illegitimate.

Henry County Superior Court Chief Justice Brian Amero, who is presiding over the case, heard arguments on the dismissal motions filed by Fulton County, the County Electoral Board and the Clerk of the Courts of the county. Amero said at the end of the hearing that he wished he had time to consider the arguments and last-minute cases, but that he would try to rule as quickly as possible.

Georgia has been a reliable Republican stronghold in recent years, and former President Donald Trump refused to accept that he lost the state to Democrat Joe Biden by around 12,000 votes. He has focused much of his attention on Fulton County, repeatedly claiming that widespread fraud has occurred there.

Fulton County election officials have always stood up for the integrity of their election. State and federal officials said there was no evidence of systemic fraud in the election.

The election results in Georgia were certified months ago, and there is no way this trial could affect that. After the initial count, there was a manual recount of the presidential race to meet a new audit requirement, and then a machine recount at the behest of the Trump campaign.

The petitioners who brought the lawsuit have since split into two groups, a seven-person group led by Garland Favorito, a longtime critic of Georgian electoral systems, and a two-person group with separate lawyers. Both groups are asking the judge to declare that their constitutional rights to due process and equal protection were violated by Fulton County in the November election.

Don Samuel, an attorney for the county electoral council, argued that such a declaratory judgment cannot be used to remedy an alleged past error when there is no current controversy or future uncertainty. No one disputes the right of voters to vote and have their votes counted in future elections, so there is nothing for the court to settle in the future, Samuel argued. This sentiment was echoed by Steven Rosenberg, an attorney representing the county.

Bob Cheeley and Todd Harding, attorneys representing the petitioners, argued their clients’ rights have been violated because fraud resulted in their votes being diluted and similar violations are likely to occur in future elections.

Several election workers and volunteers signed affidavits claiming to have seen mail ballots during the verification that were not crumpled after being mailed, appeared to be marked by a machine rather than by hand, and were printed on different paper. Cheeley said he wanted specialists to use high-powered microscopes to examine every mail-in ballot for evidence of fraud.

County Electoral Council attorney Amanda Clark Palmer told the judge the Secretary of State’s office investigated the allegations and removed the lots identified by these witnesses, but found no evidence of fraudulent ballots.

Constitutional claims against the county electoral council are precluded by sovereign immunity, a principle that state and local governments can only be prosecuted if they consent, argued Don Samuel, another council lawyer.

A constitutional amendment to place certain limits on sovereign immunity was approved last year by voters and would allow a county to be sued. But that only applies to things that happen after January 1 of this year, said Steven Rosenberg, an attorney representing the county. Since the trial is over the November elections, claims are barred by sovereign immunity, he argued.

Cheeley interpreted this amendment differently, arguing that it lifts sovereign immunity protection for the county even for actions prior to January 1.

Rosenberg also argued that the petitioners in the case lacked standing to bring constitutional actions because they were widespread grievances rather than specific harms to those constituents. Harding countered that they had suffered the specific harm of having their votes diluted by fraud.

The lawsuit also included Georgia Open Records Act claims that Amero has already dealt with.

Ballots and scanned images of ballots are in the custody of the county court clerk and are kept under seal. Amero in April ordered the clerk to turn over the scanned images of the mail-in ballot to the petitioners. At a hearing last month, Amero ordered that the ballots themselves be unsealed so that petitioners who filed the complaint could inspect and scan them, though he said they should be kept under the county guard.

Before he could meet with the parties to discuss the logistics of such a review, the dismissal motions were filed and Amero scheduled Monday’s hearing to respond to them.

Samuel said the county electoral board was not sure the unsealing of the ballots was correct, but was not seeking to stop it. Rosenberg said he doesn’t believe the Open Records Act allows the ballots themselves to be unsealed, an argument that was also made by Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger.

