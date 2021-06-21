Does Imran Khan justify sexual violence? “A woman wearing little clothing will have an impact on men,” he said





Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan has once again blamed women for the increase in cases of sexual violence in Pakistan.

“If a woman wears very little clothing it will have an impact on men, unless they are robots. It’s just common sense,” Imran Khan said in an interview with ‘Axios on HBO’ . “This is cultural imperialism. Everything that is acceptable in our culture must be acceptable everywhere else. It is not,” he added. The interview aired on June 20.

Defending his words, Khan said, “We don’t have nightclubs, we don’t have nightclubs, so it’s a different way of life here. If you increase the temptation in society to a point and all these young people have nowhere to go, it has consequences in society.

Reema Omer, Legal Advisor, South Asia, International Commission of Jurists tweeted: Disappointing and frankly disgusting to see Prime Minister Imran Khan repeat his blame on the reasons for sexual violence in Pakistan Men are not robots, he says . If they see women in skimpy clothes, they will be tempted and some will resort to rape Shame!

Khan, in April, made a similar comment about an increase in rape cases in Pakistan. Khan, in Geo News, said, “World history goes that when you increase fahashi (vulgarity) in society, two things happen: sex crimes increase and the family system collapses.” At the time, too, Khan had received criticism for the comment.

According to data from Pakistan Police, Law and Justice Commission, Pakistan Human Rights Commission, Women’s Foundation and provincial welfare agencies, at least 11 cases of rape are reported in Pakistan every day. In 2020, more than 22,000 cases of rape were reported to police across the country over the past six years, but only 77 defendants have been convicted.

During the interview with Axios HBO, Khan spoke about several other issues concerning Pakistan. He said his government would absolutely not allow the Central Intelligence Agency (CIA) to set up bases in Pakistan for cross-border counterterrorism missions. Khan, during the interview, also said why the world is obsessed with Xinjiang, while ignoring what is going on in Kashmir.

Khan said: “I care about what happens at our border.” To this, interviewer Jonathan Swan pointed out that China was also on the border with Pakistan.

Prominent Pakistani journalist Mehdi Hassan wrote on Twitter: It’s painful to watch. In which Imran Khan claims that Uyghur Muslims in Xinjiang are not being prosecuted because his friends in the Chinese government told him they weren’t good for @jonathanvswan for pushing back.

