How contemptible is Donald Trump? Schumer slams ex-president as GOP prepares to block major voting rights bill





Chuck Schumer condemned Donald Trump’s persistent stolen electoral narrative and his invasive influence in Republican-dominated state legislatures, as the Democratic Senate Majority Leader challenged his GOP colleagues to allow debate on a draft far-reaching law on voting rights.

How contemptible is Donald Trump? Mr Schumer said. He legitimately lost an election. He can’t face it, that it was his failure, and he creates a lie, a big lie, and wins so many people to that lie with the help of the media and other commentators who are also lying, and they know that .

These vile lies have started a fire under Republican state legislatures that have launched one of the biggest voter suppression efforts in at least 80 years, he added.

The New York senator, facing unanimous Republican resistance against the White House-backed For The People law, said the Senate would vote on June 22 to begin debate on the bill, although he clearly had indicated that Democrats wanted Republicans to speak out on whether they even want to have a debate on voting rights.

It is not a vote on any particular policy, he said. Not a vote on this or that bill. It is a vote on whether the Senate should simply debate voting rights.

Republican senators have categorically rejected the bill, which enjoys broad bipartisan support among U.S. voters, while accusing Democrats of trying to rig future elections by expanding access to the vote.

The bill proposes automatic voter registration, imposing at least 15 consecutive days of early voting, the lifting of restrictions on postal voting, the end of partisan gerrymandering and the implementation of several campaign finance measures and ethics that expose dark backers.

Democrats passed the measure in the House of Representatives in March.

Republican lawmakers in nearly every state introduced nearly 400 bills in 2021 to revoke mail voting options, impose stringent voter identification requirements, reduce early voting hours, and implement d other obstacles that would make it harder, not easier, to vote.

Among those measures, at least 14 states have enacted 22 new laws that restrict access to the ballot, according to the Brennan Center for Justice at NYU Law.

In his remarks to the Senate on Monday, Senator Schumer also drew attention to the grim parallel efforts by lawmakers in Republican states to empower themselves and other partisan bodies to undermine, override and override election laws and eliminate actively the obstacles that have kept Mr. Trump from overturning millions of American votes, he said.

GOP lawmakers have introduced at least 216 bills in 41 states to give themselves more authority over the electoral process, according to the United States United Democracy Center. At least 24 of these bills have been enacted in 14 states.

Senate Republicans also rejected a compromise voting rights bill from moderate Democrat Joe Manchin, who opposed both the For The People Act and reform of an obstruction that prevents a majority. simple that Democrats hold in an equally divided Senate to pass critical items on their agenda.

Minority Leader Mitch McConnell also rejects reinstatement of the Voting Rights Act, the landmark 1965 civil rights measure that the U.S. Supreme Court gutted in 2013, allowing states to adopt electoral policies without federal review despite their history of discrimination.

We certainly hope Democrats form a united front to start the debate on the For The People law on Tuesday, White House press secretary Jen Psaki said.

It’s important to remember that it has been a 60-year battle to make voting more accessible, more available, for Americans across the country, she said. It will be a fight for his presidency.

Last month, the first successful legislative obstruction by Senate Republicans in the current Congress blocked the formation of a bipartisan commission to investigate the Capitol Riot and its aftermath.

