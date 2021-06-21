North Korea recognizes ‘food crisis’ amid novel coronavirus pandemic





The ruling Workers’ Party in North Korea discussed how to “overcome the current food crisis” at its four-day Central Committee plenary meeting until Friday, state television reported. North Korea rarely uses the term “food crisis” to describe the state of the nation, raising fears that its citizens face difficulties in procuring basic necessities with a stifled trade in the country. amid the novel coronavirus pandemic. North Korean leader Kim Jong Un was quoted by the official Korean Central News Agency as saying at the meeting that the food situation “is getting tense” as the country’s agricultural sector has been devastated by powerful typhoons and floods. Last year. Photo taken from the Chinese city of Dandong on June 7, 2021, shows a worker cultivating a cow in a field in North Korea’s Uiju County. (Kyodo) KCNA reported on Friday that the plenary meeting discussed how to “stabilize and improve people’s lives.” But Korean Central Television said the agenda was called “emergency measures to overcome the current food crisis.” North Korea’s economy deteriorated further as the global virus outbreak choked the country’s trade with China and the agriculture industry became sluggish. Although Pyongyang claims it has had no viral infections, the nation has cut off traffic to and from China and Russia since early last year, with growing fears that the virus – first detected in the country. Chinese city of Wuhan at the end of 2019 – could spread across its borders. China is known as Pyongyang’s closest and most influential ally in economic terms. North Korea depends on China for more than 90% of its trade. North Korea is said to be vulnerable to infectious diseases amid a chronic shortage of food and medical supplies triggered by international economic sanctions aimed at thwarting its nuclear and ballistic ambitions. Previously, it banned foreigners from entering the country during the 2003 Severe Acute Respiratory Syndrome (SARS) outbreak and the 2014 Ebola outbreak in West Africa. The Chinese ambassador to North Korea, meanwhile, underlined the importance of bilateral ties in a rare editorial published Monday in the Rodong Sinmun, the Workers’ Party newspaper. Li Jinjun said North Korea has developed under Kim’s leadership and has taken effective measures to prevent the entry of the virus. Sunday marked the 2nd anniversary of Chinese President Xi Jinping’s first visit to North Korea since taking office in 2013. Li is expected to be replaced by Wang Yajun, a senior Communist Party official, in the not-so-distant future. . . Associated coverage: North Korea’s Kim pledges to take serious lesson from flaws exposed in 2021 North Korean Kim vows to prepare for dialogue and confrontation with US North Korean leader Kim worried about the country’s food situation







