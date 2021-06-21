Trump’s fundraising arm returns to Facebook





After just a few months in office, it’s clear that Biden is nothing more than a failed career politician who has no idea what he’s doing. There is a CRISIS on our border, gas prices have skyrocketed and America is in decline! Please donate now to show President Trump what you REALLY think about Joe Biden, the ad says.

Ads link to Trumps Save America’s fundraising page, operated by Republican digital advertising company WinRed.

The amount of money behind the ads is incredibly small as you spend it. But the use of the platform is remarkable: Trump raises money on a massive social network that still sees him as persona non grata.

Earlier this month, Facebook announced that it would suspend Trump from its platform for two years until January 2023, after which it would reassess whether it should be reinstated. Trump was initially banned from the site for posts that encouraged his supporters to revolt on Capitol Hill on Jan.6.

In establishing the two-year penalty for serious violations, we felt that it should be long enough to allow a period of safety after the acts of incitement, significant enough to deter Mr. Trump and others from committing such acts. acts. serious violations in the future, and proportionate to the seriousness of the violation itself, Facebook vice president of global affairs Nick Clegg said in a corporate blog post in June.

The recent Save America Joint Fundraising Committee spending on Facebook underscores that Trump’s Facebook suspension was just a picture and a voice, not an organization. Earlier this year, the site withdrew a video interview Lara Trump did with her stepfather on the grounds that he was essentially circumventing the ban by having his words posted through a cutout.

The Save America-run Facebook page that posts under the Team Trump username continued to post on Facebook after the Capitol Hill riots. But he hardly exhibited the kind of provocative behavior that got Trump himself fired. The last post was in March, wishing supporters a happy St. Patrick’s Day.

Facebook did not return a request for comment.

The new ads also suggest that Trump’s aides recognize the social media site’s usefulness for organizing and fundraising. The Trump campaign has relied heavily on Facebook to generate small dollar donations in addition to Trump connecting with his supporters via messages shared on his page.

Exiled from the site, Trump spoke out against the social media company and its founder, Mark Zuckerberg, and hinted that he would not return to Facebook even if he was allowed to. Next time I’m at the White House, there will be no more dinners, at his request, with Mark Zuckerberg and his wife. That will be all business!

Trump also called the ban an insult to the 75 million record-setting people, as well as many more who voted for us in the 2020 rigged presidential election. They should not be allowed. get away with this censorship and silence, and ultimately we will win. Our country can no longer endure this abuse!

Despite the ban, Trump still continued to have huge reach due to pro-Trump pages like Breitbart News and President Donald Trump Fan Club according to a New York Times study.

With the report by Zach Montellaro

