Pak PM on sexual violence





Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan has often drawn strong criticism for some of his statements regarding women. For example, he previously blamed women’s dress and vulgarity in Bollywood films for causing cases of rape.

According to a report published in India Today, he made another remark in a recent interview stating, “If a woman wears very little clothing, it will have an impact on men, unless they are robots. It’s just common sense.

This is the interview

Earlier, PTI spokespersons argued that the prime minister never attributed women’s dress to sexual violence, but generally spoke of pardah for both men and women.

Here the PM leaves no room for doubt (or spin)

Too bad the previous outcry had no impact on him pic.twitter.com/bHCBmFxvyv

– Reema Omer (@reema_omer) June 21, 2021

However, Dr Arslan Khalid, the Prime Minister’s focal point on digital media, defended it with the following tweet:

Again, selective, out of context tweets of what he actually said excluding the part where he spoke about the type of society we live in and the sexual frustration in the society. https://t.co/zuFw0mZ3WB

– Dr Arslan Khalid (@arslankhalid_m) June 20, 2021

But the statement drew people’s anger:

In fact, saying “seeing thin clothes = temptation to rape” makes men look like robots (rapists).

Ammar Ali Jan (@ammaralijan) June 20, 2021

If men cannot control how they react to the flesh of a woman, then why are they heads of state? Surely they can’t control a country

Sunae (@SunaeandSunae) June 20, 2021

The rulers are so misogynistic, what kind of justice and fairness can we expect from their governments. Their bias is also reflected in institutions that deny women access to justice. No country for us. https://t.co/nWbK6DGsLW

– Anonymous (@youravgFeminist) June 21, 2021

These derogatory comments coming from a PM of a country. This gives Pakistani men carte blanche to get involved in sexual activities like rape. Shame on the Pakistani Prime Minister. https://t.co/e0N3IK8jiV

– Udbhav Agarwal (@ AgarwalUdbhav86) June 21, 2021

What do you think of his statement? Tell us in the comments section.

Cover image source – left







