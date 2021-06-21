Trump pays legal fees to Cobb and DeKalb in Georgia election process





The payment of attorney fees is the latest fallout in a barrage of unsuccessful lawsuits aimed at overturning the presidential election in Georgia and other swing states won by Biden. In some of these prosecutions, the plaintiffs or their lawyers face possible sanctions or disciplinary measures. Others face libel lawsuits for spreading conspiracy theories about Dominion Voting Systems machines used in Georgia elections.

Trump filed one of his lawsuits in December in Fulton County Superior Court, seeking to challenge Bidens’ narrow victory in Georgia. The defendants included Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger and 15 Georgia counties.

Among other things, the trial said tens of thousands of ineligible voters voted in November and included a list of names.

Election experts said Trump’s illegal voters list was riddled with errors, based on flawed analysis and demonstrating a lack of understanding of election laws. They characterized his testimony as very inaccurate, very unreliable and worthless.

Trump withdrew the trial in January on the eve of a trial and the day after a crowd of his supporters stormed the U.S. Capitol, seeking to prevent Congress from counting electoral votes.

But Cobb and DeKalb counties, both accused in the lawsuit, were not ready to let him down. They filed motions asking for attorney fees.

Given the number of unsuccessful lawsuits filed by the former president and his campaign, the petitioners apparently believed they could file their baseless and legally flawed actions with impunity, regardless of costs being taken from taxpayers’ coffers or taxpayer coffers. consequences for the democratic foundations of our country, said the Cobbs motion.

Frivolous lawsuits associated with the administration of the elections are not new to losing candidates, Raffensperger said Monday.

He said Democrat Stacey Abrams, who was involved in litigation after the 2018 governor race, would also have to pay the legal costs of those lawsuits.

A key difference between the Trump and Abrams lawsuits: Trumps went nowhere, while Abrams and his supporters won some of their legal battles. Among other things, they forced election officials to review the mail-in and provisional ballots that were initially rejected. Some of these lawsuits are still active.

Trump’s decision to pay the court costs apparently ends the litigation. But many election-related lawsuits continue to find their way to court. And some could result in sanctions against Trump supporters who tabled them.

In February, a federal judge in Washington DC fired the plaintiffs’ attorney for disciplinary action for what the judge called political demagoguery in the case, which included several Georgian plaintiffs and defendants. The lawyer appealed the judge’s decision.

Elsewhere, plaintiffs face possible penalties for allegedly making false and misleading allegations in a Colorado election lawsuit whose defendants include Raffensperger and Georgia Governor Brian Kemp. And former Trump attorney Sidney Powell and other lawyers face penalties in a Michigan election lawsuit for allegedly making false and misleading claims.

Powell and Trump’s attorney Rudy Giuliani also face libel lawsuits for spreading conspiracy theories about Dominion voting systems.

While none of the lawsuits succeeded in overturning the election, they helped to cast doubt on the outcome of the election and inspired a wave of new voting restrictions in Georgia and other states.

The story so far

In December, then-President Donald Trump filed a lawsuit in Fulton County Superior Court seeking to overturn election results in Georgia. In January, he withdrew the lawsuit.

In February, Cobb and DeKalb counties asked a judge to demand Trump pay attorney fees, calling Trump’s lawsuit unjustified and legally deficient. Lawyers confirmed on Monday that Trump paid the fees.

