2 days before all-party meeting, Imran Khan calls for US intervention





SRINAGAR: Two days before the first meeting between Prime Minister Narendra Modi and 14 politicians from Jammu and Kashmir, Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan called for US intervention to settle the Kashmir issue with India.

The United States has a great responsibility, the most powerful nation in the world nearly 1.4 billion people living in the subcontinent, we are held hostage [by]a dispute in Kashmir, Khan was quoted by Hindustan Times in an interview with the Axios news program on HBO.

The newspaper said Khan had not spoken to Joe Biden since his takeover, but would raise the question if there was a meeting between the two leaders. Khan raised Kashmir twice with former US President Donald Trump. If Americans have the determination and the will, [the Kashmir issue]can be sorted out, Khan said by The Indian Express.

Khan told the interviewer that nuclear weapons are only a deterrent and that he personally hates it.

We have border skirmishes but we have never faced war. As soon as there is a colony in Kashmir, the two neighbors would live like civilized people. We will not need nuclear deterrents, he said, insisting we have had three wars with India and since we have had [a]nuclear deterrence, we have not had a war between the two countries. When asked why Pakistan is the world’s fastest growing nuclear arsenal, Khan tried to avoid a straightforward answer and ultimately admitted: any country that has a neighbor seven times the size of Pakistan. would be worried.

There was no immediate response from Indian officials to Khan’s remarks, the Hindustan Times reported. In the past, India has ruled out any intervention or mediation on the Kashmir issue by a third party. In response to recent statements from Islamabad opposing any possible change in Jammu and Kashmir, New Delhi has maintained that the region is an integral part of India and that such measures amount to interference in the internal affairs of India. country.

