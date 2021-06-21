“Well done India! PM Modi tweets as India records highest COVID-19 vaccination rate | Latest India News





Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Monday that the record-breaking coronavirus disease (Covid-19) vaccination was “cheering” and congratulated everyone who has been vaccinated against the viral disease. The Prime Minister also praised the frontline warriors of Covid-19 for their role in the smooth running of the vaccination campaign. Today, the record number of vaccinations is cheering. The vaccine remains our most powerful weapon in the fight against COVID-19. Congratulations to those who have been vaccinated and well done to all the frontline warriors who work hard for make sure that so many citizens get the vaccine. Well done India! ” Prime Minister Modi tweeted. Today, the record number of vaccinations is rejoicing. The vaccine remains our most powerful weapon in the fight against COVID-19. Kudos to those who got vaccinated and kudos to all of the frontline warriors working hard to ensure that so many citizens get the vaccine. Well done India! – Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) June 21, 2021 Up to 4.7 million doses of the Covid-19 vaccine were administered in a single day on Monday, according to Union Health Minister Harsh Vardhan. “The world’s largest vaccination campaign is brewing, firing on all cylinders. A record 47 doses of Covid-19 vaccine administered so far on the first day of the implementation of our revised vaccination campaign guidelines,” the minister tweeted. India achieved the feat the same day it launched a program to provide free Covid-19 vaccine to all citizens over 18. Under this program, the Center will purchase 75% of total vaccine production from vaccine manufacturers. and give it free to state governments. Read also: Daily Covid-19 cases in Maharashtra drop to 6,270; the death toll affects 118,313 The Centre’s new campaign comes days after the Supreme Court denounced the ongoing vaccination campaign for the 18-44 age group and called it “arbitrary and irrational”. Meanwhile, India has witnessed a continued decline in new cases of Covid-19 in recent weeks. The country recorded 53,256 new infections in the past 24 hours, the lowest daily peak after 88 days on Monday. No less than 13,886,999 samples were tested yesterday, compared to 18,11,446 samples tested on Saturday.







