The democratic model of the Americas tarnished, but still powerful





When President Biden began a trip across Europe last week that culminated in a summit meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin, he said that a primary mission was to prove the power of democracies over dictatorships: we must discredit those who believe that the era of democracy is over. , as some of our fellow nations believe, he said.

Which begs the question of how America behaves as a democratic model for the rest of the world. And on that side, there is work to be done. The model is tarnished seriously tarnished by some measures.

The good news, however, is that some of the old shine is still there, despite everything the United States has done to diminish it in recent years. Indeed, democratic models that retain power may be breaking through. Short-term damage and long-term hope are exposed in a remarkable survey published this month by the Pew Research Center. Pew compiled the results of perceptions of America interviews with more than 16,000 citizens from 16 advanced economies in North America, Europe and the Asia-Pacific region. The most depressing findings are those which show the damage caused by the vicious polarization of recent years, the continued assertion by former President Donald Trump that the 2020 presidential election was rigged, and the actions of the violent mob who attacked the United States Capitol on January 6. In 14 of the 16 countries surveyed, the majority of those surveyed said democracy in the United States was a good example, but has not been in recent years. And this sentiment was almost predominant in Italy and Greece, the only countries where it fell just below 50%. Two themes emerged Wednesday during the meeting between President Biden and Russian President Vladimir Putin in Geneva. WSJs Gerald F. Seib breaks down the atmospheres and substance of their first vertex. Photographic illustration: Todd Johnson

Surprisingly, the opinion that the United States is not currently a good role model was highest in two countries that are among the Americas’ closest allies, South Korea and Canada, where 73% and 69% , respectively, said the United States had not been a good example recently. Across all countries, less than two in ten say the United States is currently a good example for other countries to follow. The doubts of average citizens revealed by such numbers are more than offset by the concerns of leaders of countries that should want to emulate the United States. The elites wonder: how damaged is America from within? And will he be able to support an agenda? says John Hamre, a former senior national security official who is now president of the Center for Strategic and International Studies. When I have conversations with ambassadors or conversations with visiting foreigners, these are the questions they ask. Yet the Pew Inquiry also revealed a dramatic shift in the image of the Americas, towards more positive, since Mr. Biden took office. The proportion of foreign citizens who say they trust the president to do the right thing about world affairs rose to 75% overall, from 17% towards the end of the Trump presidency. In France, the proportion of people who say they have a favorable opinion of the United States has rebounded to 65% now, from a record high of 31% last year. In Japan, the increase is similar, at 71% from 41%. Perhaps more importantly, Mr. Bidens’ trip and his extended visits with allies implicitly exemplified one of America’s most enduring strengths: She still has true friends in a way that the authoritarians of China and Russia do not. Newsletter Sign-Up Journal of the capital Scoops, analysis and insights on Washington from the DC office of the WSJ. Chinese President Xi Jinping and Russian President Vladimir Putin both make cottage industries by denigrating America as a role model for other nations. Mr. Putin, in fact, perfected the art of what-aboutism before and after his meeting with Mr. Biden, answering all questions about Russian brutality and the abuses of its domestic opponents by returning comments on racial divisions. Americans and the insurgents who presented themselves. at the Capitol on January 6. The reality, however, is that neither Russia nor China have many real friendships in the world. The Russians are intimidating their neighbors and the Chinese are using their economic might to buy ad hoc alliances, as they have done with Pakistan and Africa. As former White House chief of staff Rahm Emanuel points out, no one is on the streets of foreign capitals to demand the adoption of a Russian or Chinese model of authoritarian rule in their country. On the other hand, people are still calling for democracy. When Hong Kong police, working to enforce a Chinese-inspired security law, arrested five editors and executives of a pro-democracy newspaper last week, Hong Kong citizens lined up for buy the newspaper as a sign of support. The Apple Daily has quintupled its circulation to meet popular demand, the Associated Press reported. So while American politicians seem to be doing their best to weaken the American model, it can endure anyway. Write to Gerald F. Seib at [email protected]

