Donald Trump trumps ex-bodyguard under scrutiny in New York investigation





New York prosecutors are investigating whether top Trump organization leader Matthew Calamari received tax-free benefits as part of their investigation into whether former President Donald Trumps and his employees illegally avoided to pay taxes on such benefits, according to people familiar with the matter.

Prosecutors’ interest in Mr. Calamari, once Mr. Trump’s bodyguard, indicates their investigation into the alleged Trump Organizations practice of providing certain employees with cars and apartments extends beyond Allen Weisselberg, the company’s chief financial officer, and his family. Neither MM. Calamari and Weisselberg, or anyone connected with the company, have not been charged with wrongdoing.

Receiving perks such as free apartments, subsidized rents, or car leases from an employer, and not paying taxes on those perks, can be a crime, although experts have said prosecutors rarely sue. lawsuits on these advantages alone.

Manhattan District Attorney’s Office Cyrus Vance Jr. has been pressuring Mr Weisselberg for months to cooperate with his investigation, but there is no indication that prosecutors have been successful so far, the officials said. people. Mr Vances’ office, in coordination with the office of New York Attorney General Letitia James, said he was working on a larger criminal investigation into potential bank, insurance or tax fraud by the Trump Organization and of its leaders.

In recent weeks, prosecutors have advised Mr Calamari and his son, Matthew Calamari Jr., to hire their own lawyer, people familiar with the case have said. The eldest, Mr. Calamari, who works as chief operating officer of Trump Organizations, and his son, the company’s chief security officer, were previously represented by a lawyer who also represented other Trump employees Organization, one of the people said.

Such a recommendation is often a sign that prosecutors’ interest in a topic is intensifying, but does not mean that the Calamari will be charged with wrongdoing.

The Calamaris have hired Nicholas Gravante Jr., head of commercial litigation at Cadwalader, Wickersham & Taft LLP, some people said. Mr. Gravante has represented leading clients, including former President of American International Group Inc. Maurice R. Hank Greenberg and Hunter and James Biden, sons and brother of President Bidens, respectively.

In the larger investigation, Manhattan prosecutors are examining whether the Trump Organization has overvalued some assets and undervalued others in order to obtain tax breaks, loans and financial benefits, the Wall Street Journal reported. Prosecutors have called a special grand jury, an indication that they are likely seeking to lay charges, the Journal reported.

Mr Trump has denied wrongdoing and said the investigations by Mr Vance and Ms James, both Democrats, were politically motivated. The Trump organization has previously said Ms Jamess’ investigation was politically motivated.

The eldest, Mr Calamari, lived for years in an apartment on Trump Park Avenue, a luxury apartment building on the East Side of Manhattan, others familiar with the matter said. He also owns a house on Long Island, according to public records. According to these people, Mr. Calamari drove a Mercedes rented through the Trump Organization.

Young Mr. Calamari lives in Trump Park East, across from Central Park, according to records. Barry Weisselberg, Allen Weisselberg’s son, said in a 2018 deposition for his divorce that he lived in the same apartment building.

It was a corporate apartment, so we didn’t have rent, said Barry, who also worked for the Trump Organization, in the deposition.

A lawyer for Barry Weisselberg did not respond to a request for comment.

In 2019 testimony before the House Oversight Committee, longtime former Trump attorney Michael Cohen mentioned the elder Mr. Calamari among employees who could attest to what Mr. Cohen described as the practice of Mr. Trump consisting in inflating his assets with insurance companies.

The eldest Mr. Calamari worked at the Trump Organization for almost four decades. He started working for Mr. Trump as a bodyguard after facing rowdy rowdy-ups in a 1981 US Open women’s semifinal, Mr. Calamari told Bloomberg in 2015. He said that ‘Ivana Trump, Mr. Trump’s wife at the time, had asked her husbands her name. on behalf of. Mr. Calamari was eventually promoted to Chief Operating Officer.

In his 2004 book Trump: How to Get Rich, Mr. Trump wrote: After getting to know Matthew, I realized he had a lot more to offer than his job title warranted. He described both Mr. Calamari and Mr. Weisselberg, among others, as home grand slam people in the acknowledgments section.

Mr. Calamari was briefly part of Trump’s presidential campaign payroll, according to Federal Election Commission documents. He was paid $ 4,322 in July 2016, according to records.

The young Mr. Calamari joined the company’s security team in 2011 and was appointed director of company security in 2017, according to LinkedIn. He graduated from high school in 2011.

Write to Rebecca Ballhaus at [email protected] and to Corinne Ramey at [email protected]

