Recent Match Report – Sultans vs United Qualifier 2020 / 21-2021

Khawaja’s 70s to no avail as Islamabad United misses 30 points

Multan Sultans 180 for 5 (Maqsood 59, Khushdil 42 *, Charles 41, Shadab 2-25) defeated Islamabad United 149 (Khawaja 70, Tanvir 3-17, Muzarabani 3-31, Tahir 2-29) by 31 points

The Multan Sultans beat Islamabad United for the first time this season to seal their place in Thursday’s PSL final. The victory in the first qualifying game also set aside their questionable record of being the only PSL team without a final appearance so far; League’s best United head to second eliminator on Tuesday for another shot in the final.

The sultans were set in motion by Sohaib Maqsood after choosing to strike, gained momentum after falling despite Johnson Charles’ cameo, and finished strong with a blitz from Khushdil Shah that hit four sixes in the 19th for Helping them show 180., United were down to three before their power play was halfway through and never really recovered. Sohail Tanvir had only one wicket in the season leading up to the game, but that three for proved to be timely, and Imran Tahir’s experience – and his two wickets – meant that any potential scares from United’s lower order was handled safely.

Tanvir leads the defense and the only battle of Khawaja

United are probably not intimidated by most totals given their campaign so far, but Tanvir has certainly scared them with the new ball. Colin Munro came down the field to him, first ball, in an attempt to nullify his inswingers – only to get York himself and have the center stump cracked.

Tanvir then asked Shadab Khan to rush to a slower delivery to be caught at the point; in between all this, number 3 Muhammad Akhlaq was fired with a direct hit from Imran Khan to the short, thin leg. United were 14 for 3 in the third; historically, few teams have won in this format after losing so many wickets on the power play. And that would ultimately be the case for United.

Khawaja was the only hitter – even during the collapse – to have a plan to score, using the characteristic tactile play to minimize risk and always find limits. But the pursuit depended on his ability to deepen innings with Iftikhar Ahmed and Asif Ali, the team’s other two experienced hitters, and that was not the case. Iftikhar was rebounded trying to cut Blessing Muzarabani, and Asif passed Imran Tahir’s jamb to be shocked.

At 61 to 5, the hunt was almost over. Khawaja opened up – getting 18 of four deliveries from Muzarabani at one point – and the depth at bat meant United had launched a late push. But the damage at the top was too difficult to overcome.

Maqsood keeps the pace

Mohammad Rizwan’s decision to strike first did not start well on a personal level; he was found to be at fault by the glove – in review – for a duck. But United’s first two tight games were only a temporary victory as Maqsood came out on top in the game from now on, starting Faheem Ashraf’s game with a dominant slap on extra cover and following it with two more. perfectly synchronized workouts. It was the first indication that this was ground that was helping to mark the limits.

The next few were from Maqsood’s bat as well, in the form of two sixes on the square leg, one in the front and one in the back foot. While Shan Masood was silent on the other end, the scoring rate remained high – they finished the power play 44 to 1.

Shadab strikes, Charles and Khushdil strike back

Any indication that the pitch was pure Belter was questioned when Shadab took the plunge. After being shot through the midwicket of his first two bullets – in the first case literally through Hasan Ali’s legs – he had one to rip Masood and be trapped in front. Two balls later, Rilee Rossouw played for the googly on the front foot and was also trapped lbw – on review – when the broken leg caught him in front of the middle. Sultans were suddenly 59 to 3 after an emerging partnership of 53 stabilized them.

But Johnson Charles was in the mood to attack – and it showed from his first ball, when he pulled off a controlled sweep against Shadab for four. From there, he took on the role of the aggressor. A shot of 41 out of 21 balls, with a limit almost everywhere he was in, and three sixes beaten took the Sultans to 122 in the 15th before he was sacked.

Maqsood finally finished in 17th and United seemed to have set things back – only eight points came out of the eight balls after his dismissal. But the 19th went horribly wrong as Khushdil slashed them from 145 to 174, with four sixes in a row against Akif Javed; three of them tipped onto the side of the leg, and one ended up on the third man as he sought to tip him onto the side of the leg. It was the finish the Sultans needed after seemingly failing on good ground.

Varun Shetty is a sub-editor at ESPNcricinfo

