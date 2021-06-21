Former Bengal chief secretary receives further notice for ignoring PM Modi’s cyclone review meeting





Former Chief Secretary of Bengal Alapan Bandyopadhyay | Photo credit: PTI Highlights The Center initiated disciplinary proceedings for misconduct against Bandyopadhyay Bandyopadhyay retired as Bengal’s chief secretary amid the fight against Central State last month He was then appointed senior advisor to the CM for three years New Delhi: Former West Bengal Chief Secretary and Advisor to Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee Alapan Bandyopadhyay received another letter from the Center warning him of “significant sanctions proceedings” for ignoring the Prime Minister’s cyclone review meeting Minister Narendra Modi last month. Bandyopadhyay has 30 days to submit a written response to the central government in its defense. The Center initiated disciplinary proceedings for misconduct and misconduct against Bandyopadhyay who chose to retire as Chief Secretary of Bengal amid the Center-State fight last month and was subsequently appointed as an adviser in head of the CM for three years. Proceedings against the former bureaucrat were initiated to impose a major sanction for “misconduct and misconduct”. Face-to-face with the Central Bengal government The Center had requested the services of the then chief secretary last month and called on the state government to relieve the officer immediately. The decision to recall Bandyopadhyay came shortly after he and Banerjee skipped the meeting convened by Prime Minister Modi to examine the damage caused by Cyclone Yaas. However, the Bengal chief minister called the Centre’s action a “political vendetta” and refused to send it to the nation’s capital amid the coronavirus pandemic. Earlier this month, the Center said that the conduct of the top bureaucrat could lead to lawlessness and, “wreak havoc on the IAS.” The central government also said that a chief secretary cannot work as a personal staff of the chief minister. “Alapan Bandyopadhyay has submitted to the ‘whims’ of West Bengal CM so that his post-retirement can be” nicely rewarding “,” government sources asked.







