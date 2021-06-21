Trump wanted to send COVID-infected Americans to Guantanamo: book | Coronavirus pandemic News





A new book by reporters from the Washington Post claims Trump has asked if the detention camp could be used to house infected people.

Former President Donald Trump Considered Sending U.S. Citizens Infected With The Coronavirus Pandemic To Guantanamo Bay, New Book Says

Don’t we have an island that we own? Trump asked situation room staff in February 2020, the Washington Post reported. What about Guantanamo?

Guantanamo Bay is a detention camp in Cuba that the United States uses to house those accused of serious crimes, including combatants who are enemies of foreign wars and those believed to be behind the 9/11 attacks.

We import goods, says the book Trump, who later contracted COVID-19, told his staff. We are not going to import a virus.

Former US President Donald Trump walks to the Marine One helicopter wearing a protective mask as he leaves the White House for the Walter Reed National Military Medical Center, where it has been announced he will work for at least several days after testing positive for COVID-19, October 2, 2020 [File: Leah Millis/Reuters]The comments came before coronavirus cases exploded in the United States. The Trumps administration has faced sustained criticism over its handling of the pandemic, which has killed more than 601,000 people, according to the Johns Hopkins University tally.

The majority of those deaths, around 400,000, occurred during the Trump administration.

Trump aides were stunned by the Guantanamo Bay question and shut down the idea the second time it was raised, the Post reported.

The book, titled Nightmare Scenario: Inside the Trump Administrations Response to the Pandemic That Changed History, was written by Post journalists Yasmeen Abutaleb and Damian Paletta.

The content of the book comes from interviews with former Trump health advisers and officials, recounting numerous conversations that describe the Trump administration’s response to the pandemic.

Testing is killing me! the book claims Trump told then-Health and Human Services Secretary Alex Azar on March 18. I will lose the elections because of the tests! What idiot the federal government had tested?

Five days earlier, Trump’s son-in-law Jared Kushner had taken over the United States’ testing strategy, the book says.

Azar replied: Uh, you mean Jared?

Trump also wanted to fire Robert Kadlec, then head of emergency preparedness at the Department of Health and Human Services, and a senior State Department official, for their role in returning 14 US citizens infected with the virus to the United States. the coronavirus aboard a cruise ship. .

Trump failed to do so, as he has with other officials, the book claims.

Tensions between Trump and the bureaucrats caused other problems, according to Abutaleb and Paletta.

Former President Donald Trump watches Dr.Anthony Fauci speak about the coronavirus at the White House in Washington, DC, amid Trump’s recommendations for hydroxychloroquine to help treat COVID-19 patients, which puts him at odds with the healthcare professionals, including Fauci [File: Alex Brandon/AP Photo]Instead of firing Dr Anthony Fauci, then director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, Trump’s team neglected his recommendations and those of other health officials, favoring those of economic experts and Kushner. , according to the book.

Fauci and Trump had argued over Trump’s recommendation for the antimalarial drug hydroxychloroquine and other medically questionable remarks regarding the coronavirus.

Overall, the work environment deteriorated as the pandemic raged. Abutaleb and Paletta described it as a toxic environment where no matter where you turned, someone was ready to rip your head off or threaten to fire you.

