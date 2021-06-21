New Delhi, June 21 Pakistan and China collaborate to wage a global information warfare campaign with …

Pak plans China-funded global media to counter Western narrative

New Delhi, June 21 Pakistan and China are working together to wage a global information warfare campaign, with China providing finance and advice by launching an international media platform, intelligence agencies said.

The leaked concept paper on China-Pakistan collaboration on building a global narrative was presented at a meeting between Chinese and Pakistani military delegates last month.

The collaborative information war campaign must be seen in light of the recent Politburo meeting in China, where President Xi Jinping acknowledged the negative impact of the targeted attacks by their “wolf warrior” diplomats against countries around the world. whole.

Sources said Pakistan already had a failed date in setting up such a channel last year when it tried to collaborate with Turkey to produce an Islamic channel that portrayed “correct Islamic values.” in the world.

This project, unfortunately, was abandoned due to lack of interest and energy from either party.

The current project aims to establish a press house modeled on Al Jazeera and Russian television to project a correct image of Pakistan.

Although the documents do not directly refer to China in terms of content, the very fact that the funding is provided by China is enough proof that China intends to use this channel as a springboard to improve its image, its Unified department. Front Works having failed horribly. .

The concept paper states: “There is a need for a news house of the stature of Al Jazeera and RT to propel a favorable narrative and a news house can be established in Pakistan and funded by China to reach the stated objectives.

The document masks these great aspirations with a competing power play between the Western conception of the clash of civilizations and the Chinese concept of shared community. By siding with China, Pakistan has automatically stood up against the West and its standards of civilized behavior.

The concept paper states, “Amid the rise of Asia in the 21st century, the rise of China as a supreme power is a well-accepted reality. Two competing strategic thoughts are at play, namely the clash of civilizations against the integration of Chinese civilizations.

The document also mentions that the two countries will be looking for internationally renowned experts to advance their narratives and already a few commentators inside and outside India have implicitly shown some interest in being part of this propaganda.

The document also mentions the usual financial constraints Pakistan faces, and paints a little note of caution by saying that China’s internal dynamics rule out open media, signaling the Pakistanis’ powerlessness to set the agenda for this project.

A senior security establishment official explained that Pakistan has been described as a breeding ground for terrorism over the past two decades and its image as a responsible nation has suffered greatly.

“The condition is so bad that the Pakistani passport has been rated as one of the worst performers in the world. As a result, ordinary Pakistani citizens have had to face humiliating invasive body searches at most airports as they are considered to be terror. Most countries have already banned visa services in Pakistan, ”the officer said.

While proclaiming itself a source of Islam and the only country in the world to be created on the basis of religion, Pakistan has attempted to use the Muslim card to both present itself as a victim and a facilitator of Islamic solidarity.

While taking billions of US dollars in the name of supporting the global war on terror, Pakistan’s value to the US has plummeted due to the ongoing withdrawal of US forces from Afghanistan.

He therefore turned to China and called their opportunistic alliance against India friendship “Iron Brother,” said the officer.

It is ironic since Pakistan does not share cultural or civilizational markers with China.

“On the other hand, China has been accused of persecuting the Muslim Uyghur population in the Xinjiang region which Pakistan has conveniently turned a blind eye to,” the officer added.

The document adds that China competes with the West in terms of technology and economics, but continues to catch up with the United States. “In a world dominated by social media, winning the storytelling battle is more important than the physical battle,” he adds.

To achieve this, they want to collaborate and create an international news media organization. The document states, “Domination in technology and economics may not fully realize non-dominance in information.

Disclaimer: This article was posted automatically from an agency feed without any text changes and has not been reviewed by an editor