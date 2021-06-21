Connect with us

Politics

No, PM Modi did not call himself “lootera”, “chor” in a speech. The viral clip is out of context

Prime Minister Narendra Modi at a public rally in Barasat, 24 Pargana North, April 12. | Photo: ANI
Prime Minister Narendra Modi at a public rally in Barasat, 24 Pargana North, April 12 (representative image) | Photo: ANI

New Delhi: A viral video of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, in which he can be heard saying that he was once a petty thief and is now a big thief, has resurfaced on social media, especially WhatsApp.

In the 10-second clip, PM Modi can be heard saying, “If my mom had stopped me when I was committing petty thefts, I wouldn’t have become the big thief I am today (jab mein choti chori kartha tha, uss samay maa ne roka hota toh mein aaj ithna bada lootera na bantha) “.

The clip was also shared by a number of Twitter users last week, including user named Arjun Verma on June 17. Vermas’ tweet has been viewed over 4,000 times.

The video initially went viral on Facebook and Twitter earlier this month. He was also shared by the Chhattisgarh Youth Congress and has been viewed over 22,000 times.

Checking the facts

The clip, however, was taken out of context. In the original video, the Prime Minister can be heard telling the story of a thief who is about to be hanged for his crimes.

the original video, which lasts about an hour, was taken on April 10 this year, when Prime Minister Modi was addressing a political rally in Siliguri ahead of the West Bengal assembly elections. It was streamed live from the Prime Minister’s official YouTube account.

While criticizing the TMC government led by Mamata Banerjee for “Tolabaji” (extortion), he began to tell a story that he claims to have heard as a child.

Telling the story, the prime minister said that a thief once demanded to see his mother as his last wish before being hanged. When he was allowed to meet his mother for the last time, the thief cut off his nose, Prime Minister Modi said.

When asked why he cut off his own mother’s nose, the thief replied, “If my mother had arrested me when I was a petty thief, then I would never have become a big thief who is now about to be hanged, ”Modi said.

Modi has already also hit to Banerjee for imposing an “extortion” tax or “Trinamool Tolabaji (TTT) tax” on the people of West Bengal.

