No, PM Modi did not call himself “lootera”, “chor” in a speech. The viral clip is out of context

A + New Delhi: A viral video of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, in which he can be heard saying that he was once a petty thief and is now a big thief, has resurfaced on social media, especially WhatsApp. In the 10-second clip, PM Modi can be heard saying, “If my mom had stopped me when I was committing petty thefts, I wouldn’t have become the big thief I am today (jab mein choti chori kartha tha, uss samay maa ne roka hota toh mein aaj ithna bada lootera na bantha) “. The clip was also shared by a number of Twitter users last week, including user named Arjun Verma on June 17. Vermas’ tweet has been viewed over 4,000 times. pic.twitter.com/Zy5OAMMhK9 – (@ ArjunVerma01) June 17, 2021 The video initially went viral on Facebook and Twitter earlier this month. He was also shared by the Chhattisgarh Youth Congress and has been viewed over 22,000 times. Read also : BJP leaders share 12-year-old photo, claim Delhi government ignores water crisis Checking the facts The clip, however, was taken out of context. In the original video, the Prime Minister can be heard telling the story of a thief who is about to be hanged for his crimes. the original video, which lasts about an hour, was taken on April 10 this year, when Prime Minister Modi was addressing a political rally in Siliguri ahead of the West Bengal assembly elections. It was streamed live from the Prime Minister’s official YouTube account. While criticizing the TMC government led by Mamata Banerjee for “Tolabaji” (extortion), he began to tell a story that he claims to have heard as a child. Telling the story, the prime minister said that a thief once demanded to see his mother as his last wish before being hanged. When he was allowed to meet his mother for the last time, the thief cut off his nose, Prime Minister Modi said. When asked why he cut off his own mother’s nose, the thief replied, “If my mother had arrested me when I was a petty thief, then I would never have become a big thief who is now about to be hanged, ”Modi said. Modi has already also hit to Banerjee for imposing an “extortion” tax or “Trinamool Tolabaji (TTT) tax” on the people of West Bengal. Read also : No, Modi doesn’t bow to Nita Ambani, but fake photo goes viral on Twitter Subscribe to our channels on Youtube & Telegram Why the news media is in crisis and how to fix it India needs free, fair, uninhibited, interrogative journalism even more as it faces multiple crises. But the news media are in a crisis of their own. There have been brutal layoffs and pay cuts. The best of journalism is shrinking, giving in to crass spectacle in prime time. ThePrint employs the best young reporters, columnists and editors. Supporting journalism of this quality requires smart, thoughtful people like you to pay the price. Whether you live in India or abroad, you can do it here. Support our journalism







