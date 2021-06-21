Schumer lands on GOP on Election Bill: “How contemptible is Donald Trump for a man?”





Senate Majority Leader Charles Schumer Chuck SchumerCentrists gain a foothold in infrastructure talks; Cyber ​​attacks at the center of the Biden-Putin meeting Five takeaways from Supreme Court ruling on Obamacare Senate confirms Chris Inglis as White House’s first cyber-tsar MORE (DN.Y.) stepped up its efforts on Monday efforts to squeeze Republicans ahead of key test vote on sweeping election reform bill, insulting new voting rules in GOP-led states and former President Trump Donald Trump Maria Bartiromo defends reporting: “Continue to trash me, I’ll keep telling the truth “The Memo: The Center Strikes Back Republicans Watch Nashville Crisis To Win MOREs House Seat Efforts To Cast Doubt On Election.

Schumer, speaking from the Senate, linked Tuesday’s test vote to Trump’s false claims that the 2020 presidential election was stolen, even though his legal team has lost dozens of court challenges and election experts rejected allegations of widespread electoral fraud.

He lied over and over again … poisoning our democracy, starting a fire between the Republican state legislatures that immediately launched the most radical voter suppression effort in at least 80 years. Just a note, how despicable is Donald Trump? Schumer asked.

He legitimately lost an election. He can’t face it, that it was his failure and he’s creating a lie, a big lie, Schumer added.

Schumer then read some of the ideas that have been introduced, debated, and in some cases adopted in GOP-controlled state legislatures, including limiting postal voting, access to drop-boxes, and stricter requirements in voter identification.

Republicans have defended the laws noting that states expanded access last year during the coronavirus pandemic and are now turning back the clock as the country emerges from the pandemic.

Does that sound like Jim Crow, my fellow Republican? That’s certainly a lot of us, Schumer said.

The big lie that started with Donald Trump infects them, Schumer added of GOP senators.

The Senate will vote on Tuesday on whether to advance the For the People Act, a sweeping bill that, in addition to establishing national voting standards, also changes the makeup of the Federal Election Commission, revises funding campaigns, imposes new rules on congressional redistribution and new ethical guidelines for presidents and vice-presidents.

The bill will not get the 60 votes needed to overcome a legislative obstruction, with Republicans lined up in unified opposition to the legislation.

They made it clear that the real driving force behind S. 1 is the desire to permanently rig the rules of American elections. … This is why the Senate will not give up on this disastrous proposal, Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnellAddison (Mitch) Mitchell McConnellPortman: Republicans are “absolutely” committed to the bipartisan infrastructure bill Graham calls the “Biggest Power Gain” Voting Rights Bill In History Card That Could Save Democrats Mid-Term MORE (R-Ky.) Said Monday of the Democratic bill.

But Schumer argued on Monday that the vote was not about the law for the people, but rather whether the chamber should debate voting rights.

It is a vote on whether the Senate should simply debate the issue of voting rights, he said.

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos