Global perspective: As Xi continues to hold power, the economy is at stake



Visitors watch a screen showing Chinese President Xi Jinping speaking next to a Communist Party flag in Beijing on Sunday, June 20, 2021. Authorities prepare to mark the 100th anniversary of the founding of the ruling Communist Party of China , which will be observed on July 1. (AP Photo / Andy Wong)

This July marks the 100th anniversary of the founding of the Chinese Communist Party. The National Party Congress, which is held once every five years, will take place next year. For President Xi Jinping, the immediate task is to allay internal and external anxieties and build momentum to maintain his position as supreme leader.

Last year, the Xi Jinping administration faced its biggest crisis since its inception. The initial response to the new coronavirus was slow, and the outbreak spread from Wuhan, in central China, to the rest of the world. In February of the same year, Li Wenliang passed away, one of the doctors who first noticed something unusual, but ended up being reprimanded for spreading false rumors, sending shock waves through society. . Li’s last words, spoken a few days before his death, were, “There should not be one voice in a healthy society.

This is a direct contradiction to Mr. Xi’s words: “The Party Center is the brain and the nerve center; the Party Center must have a person with the highest authority to set the tone with one blow of the hammer. Faced with a crisis, the Xi administration has made urgent efforts to suppress the virus through coercive measures, to restore prestige through tight control of information and propaganda, and to revive the economy through subsidies, tax cuts and other measures. These measures have produced significant results, and propaganda of the superiority of the Chinese leadership system appears to have spread widely among the population, in part due to the delay in the West’s efforts to contain COVID-19.

“The general trend is that the East is increasing and the West is decreasing. The contrast between controlling China and confusing the West is clear,” Xi said at the Central Committee plenum in the fall. latest. China, in the midst of modernization, continues to see the world in terms of West versus East. And by claiming that China is doing better than the West, Xi is touting the legitimacy of his system.

Xi also laid bare his rivalry with the United States. “The United States is now the greatest cause of unrest in the world (…) The United States is the greatest threat to the development and security of our country,” he said. This statement was transmitted even to lower party officials. Leading with “time and momentum are on our side,” his firm stance has encouraged so-called wolf warrior diplomats to speak up more forcefully.

In the United States, too, diplomacy is closely linked to domestic politics. One of the major challenges for the Biden administration is to find a point of cooperation with the opposition Republican Party. In fact, taking a strong diplomatic stance against China has become one of the few areas where bipartisan cooperation is possible. Around April, Biden reportedly asked his aides weekly what Republicans were saying about the “Indo-Pacific.”

The global COVID-19 epidemic, combined with human rights concerns in the Xinjiang Uyghur Autonomous Region and Hong Kong, have quickly worsened China’s image among industrialized countries. In response, China has deployed mask diplomacy and vaccine diplomacy, and has successfully garnered support from many developing countries on human rights issues by calling for non-interference in their internal affairs. On the other hand, Beijing has effectively imposed economic sanctions on those whose words and actions it does not like. South Korea, for example, has been reluctant to make comments that could provoke China after Seoul learned of sanctions imposed by China when it deployed US high-altitude terminal defense missiles ( THAAD).

Nonetheless, the Xi administration now wants diplomatic stability and cannot allow its relations with important nations to deteriorate. At the end of May this year, Xi called for strengthening and improving international public relations efforts. Surprisingly, Xi’s speech called for a tone of “openness and trust, as well as humility and calm.” However, this was aimed at improving China’s image through propaganda, and was probably not an instruction to change the steadfast diplomatic stance that is welcomed by the public. So far, there is no sign of a concrete plan on how to stabilize the key relationship with the United States.

When it comes to domestic politics, there is a major obstacle to Xi’s retention in power beyond next year: the political system established by former Supreme Leader Deng Xiaoping and his colleagues to prevent a single ruler hold too much power for too long.

In the early 1980s, the powerful post of party chairman was abolished, the lifetime mandate system was rejected, and a collective leadership and mandate system was introduced to implement the division of labor among the leaders. Reflecting on the Cultural Revolution that then party leader Mao Zedong launched in his later years in the 1960s, Deng and his colleagues tried to avoid concentrating authority and power in the hands of one. sole leader. This policy was linked to the removal of Mao’s successor, Hua Guofeng, from office.

This is an embarrassing chapter in the history of the party for Xi. On February 20 this year, a roundtable was held to commemorate the 100th anniversary of Hua Guofeng’s birth, and Wang Huning, member of the party’s Politburo Standing Committee, gave a speech. Wang only praised Hua’s loyalty to the party and did not mention any criticism from Deng that Hua considered Mao’s instructions absolute and promoted his own deification.

On the same day, Xi gave a speech at the Party’s History Learning and Mobilization for Education Conference. He mentioned that the large-scale “Rectification Movement” in Yan’an brought about the unity and unification of the party, and called for uniting thought and action with it. Launched in the early 1940s, the Yan’an Rectification Movement was a political movement aimed at consolidating Mao’s authority and power within the party under the guise of ideological purification and unification. It was accompanied by violence and resulted in the deaths of more than 10,000 people.

It is estimated that millions of people died during the Cultural Revolution, but the lessons are not taught in learning and educating the history of the party. In the latest edition of “Brief History of the Chinese Communist Party,” published immediately after the mobilization conference, the description of the Cultural Revolution, which had been dealt with in a separate chapter of the previous edition, was largely condensed.

Propaganda will have some effect. Fear of a purge will also discourage rebellion. There are also plans to change the system that prevents Xi from retaining power.

But in the end, it is the economy that will determine people’s attitude towards the regime. An economic downturn will greatly change the social atmosphere. The leaders know this. Current politics and diplomacy can help the country recover from COVID-19, but it will not stop the economic downturn. In private, senior leaders discuss and study the question of the legitimacy of their power. Xi’s assertiveness cannot reduce people’s hunger.

(By Akio Takahara, Professor, Graduate School of Public Policy, University of Tokyo)