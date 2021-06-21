



One of the reasons Donald Trump should never again be allowed within 300 yards of the White House, or maybe even the District of Columbia, is because he’s an aspiring dictator who has literally slaughtered a mob. on Capitol Hill in an attempt to overturn the results of a free and fair election, which he still contests. Another is that he is mentally unstable and believes he could be president again by August. But putting all that aside, there’s also the fact that he was one of the worst presidents in modern history, whose actions resulted in the needless deaths of countless Americans from a deadly virus. And he apparently wanted to send some of those infected with this virus to a prison synonymous with human rights violations. Yes really!

According to the Washington Post:

At the start of the coronavirus pandemic, as White House officials debated whether to bring infected Americans home for treatment, President Donald Trump suggested his own plan for where to send them, eager to remove the numbers on American soil. Don’t we have an island that we own? the president reportedly asked those gathered in the situation room in February 2020, before the US epidemic exploded. What about Guantnamo?

We import goods, Trump said, lecturing his staff. We are not going to import a virus. The aides were stunned, and when Trump brought it up a second time, they quickly scuttled the idea, worrying about a backlash from the quarantine of American tourists at the same base in the Caribbean where the United States. United are holding terror suspects.

Guantnamo Bay, of course, is a military prison established by George W. Bush in 2002 following the September 11 attacks; its operations are considered to have violated human rights through all torture and indefinite detention without trial. Barack Obama pledged to close the camp, but Congress passed a law prohibiting Guantnamos detainees from being placed in the United States. In January 2018, Trump signed an executive order to keep the prison open, saying in a speech: Terrorists who do things like plant bombs in civilians in hospitals are bad. When possible, we destroy them. When necessary, we must be able to hold them back and question them. But let’s be clear: Terrorists are not just criminals. They are illegal enemy combatants. And when captured abroad, they should be treated like the terrorists they are.

In other news published by Trump, hell will likely continue to spread his lies about the election in more than a dozen forthcoming books, according to Axios:

Trump has given at least 22 interviews for 17 different books since leaving office, with writers lining up at Mar-a-Lago as he struggles to shape a tsunami of Trump tomes, Axios has learned … and tie, Trump spent an average of around 90 minutes with each of the perpetrators, some of whom were invited to stay and dine at Mar-a-Lago (but not with him). The interviews are mostly recorded, to be used when publishing the books. Thus, Trump, who has rarely been heard at outlets other than Fox since leaving office, will be consistently cited over the next year or so.

Five authors got two interviews: Michael Wolff … Maggie Haberman … former Trump adviser Kellyanne Conway … Wall Street Journals Michael Bender, whose book is scheduled for August 10 ….

