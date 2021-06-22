Donald Trump on Speaker’s Speech: Not Something “I’ve Ever Considered”





Former President Donald Trump threw cold water on Monday on the idea that he would be interested in becoming the next Speaker of the House if Republicans overturned control of the lower house in the 2022 midterm election.

Mr Trump said he was aware of the gossip but said he has a good relationship with Parliamentary Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy, the California Republican who is well positioned to win the Speakers’ Hammer if the GOP takes control of the House.

I’ve seen it talked about, but it’s nothing I’ve ever considered, Mr Trump said during an appearance on Americas Voices News.

Mr. Trump could be elected president without winning a seat in the House, because neither the Constitution nor the rules of the House formally require the president to be a member of the chamber.

Mr. Trump appeared more open to the idea in an interview earlier this month after his former adviser Steven Bannon pitched the idea.

It’s so interesting, Mr Trump told conservative radio host Wayne Allyn Root.

Mr Trump, in the same interview, said others had also raised the possibility of him running for the US Senate.

“But you know what, your idea could be better,” Mr. Trump said. It’s very interesting.”

The comments drew attention to Mr. McCarthy, who has maintained close ties with Mr. Trump since the election and the storming of the U.S. Capitol on January 6.

Mr McCarthy accidentally helped keep the storyline afloat over the weekend when asked if he would prefer Mr Trump to become the next House speaker.

I speak to President Trump several times, he tells me he wants to be a speaker and I think he should be president, Mr McCarthy said on Fox News Channel.

A spokesperson for McCarthy later clarified that Mr. McCarthy meant that Mr. Trump wanted me to speak.

