Neither Pakistani PMO tweeted Happy Father’s Day in India, nor Prime Minister Modi responded to the tweet.





A Publish is widely shared on social media claiming the Pakistani PMO tweeted wishing India on Father’s Day and Prime Minister Narendra Modi responded by saying Thanks Beta. Let’s check the claim made in the mail. The archived version of the message can be viewed here. Claim: Pakistan PMO tweeted Happy Fathers Day India and PM Modi replied Thanks Beta ‘. Made: No such tweet were posted by Pakistani PMO and PM Narendra Modi through their official Twitter accounts on Father’s Day. The image in the post was brought to you by an Instagram memes page named comedyculture.in. Therefore, the assertion made by post is FALSE. When we searched for news articles and tweets posted through the official Twitter accounts of PMO Pakistan and PM Narendra Modi on Father’s Day, we did not find any. When the image in the post is observed closely, one can find a watermark of “comedyculture.in”. When we searched comedieculture.in on Instagram it was written on the homepage as, Building the Indian Memes Subculture. The same image in the post can be found in one of its Instagram Status. When the image in the message is clearly visible, it can be seen that the account @PakistanPMO is not the official Pakistan PMO account. In fact, when one tries to open this handle, it is suspended by Twitter. The 4d which is written next to PM Narendra Modi’s supposed answer is logically incorrect. 4d means the person / account responded 4 days before taking the screenshot. But the image shows that the alleged post was posted to Twitter on June 20, 2021 and that this article is posted on June 21, 2021, so 4 days ago is illogical. To sum up, neither the Pakistani PMO tweeted Happy Fathers Day in India, nor Prime Minister Modi responded.







What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos