Politics
Money pledged by Boris Johnson for G7 legacy for Cornwall is not new money, local leaders say
Boris Johnson has been accused by politicians in Cornwall of presenting old money as new when he called for a £ 65million boost for the county at the G7 summit earlier this month.
Just days before the start of the G7 summit in Carbis Bay, the Prime Minister announced funding of € 65million to be split between the towns of Camborne, Penzance and St Ives, the picturesque nearby town where world leaders have gathered. encountered during the summit.
Mr Johnson called the money an appropriate G7 legacy for Cornwall.
Ahead of the G7 summit, which took place June 11-13, the Prime Minister said: The exciting projects we announced today are a fitting legacy for a region that hosts some of the most successful diplomatic talks. most important of a generation. As the world recovers better from the coronavirus, Cornwall will lead the way.
However, the liquidity of the Government Town Deals fund was first announced just before the 2019 general election.
This was then revealed again by Robert Jenrick, the Communities Secretary, during a visit to Truro last September, and again announced by Boris Johnson during a visit to the county just before the local elections in April. .
The government is also asking for a Towns Deal grant of 23.6 million in Truro, a town that is part of the G7 legacy bonus for Cornwall, but this was also announced by Mr Johnson during his visit in April, during which it stopped at Cornwall Newquay Airport. , and Truro.
Together, the four grants for Camborne, Penzance, St Ives and Truro total $ 88.6 million.
Referring to the funding in November 2019, Mr Jenrick said: We want to help the people of Cornwall decide how this investment of up to $ 25 million in each government town can help create new businesses, new jobs and new homes for generations to come.
Jayne Kirkham, Labor leader in Cornwall Council, said: The Prime Minister’s legacy for Cornwall included city offers of up to $ 25million each for Camborne, Penzance and St Ives, which were first announced before the 2019 general election and has been mentioned a number of times in other fundraising programs. Much of this money is not new.
Andrew George, Liberal Democrat adviser to Ludgvan, Madron, Gulval and Heamoor and former MP for St Ives, added: While countless re-announcements are tedious, we never say no to more money. Even if it’s presented as if it is out of their own pocket, rather than everyone else’s.
Of course, it may just be a coincidence that the vast majority of seats chosen for this largesse just before a crucial general election happen to be marginal Tory seats.
Tim Dwelly, Penzance East’s independent adviser added that it was not about G7 money.
A spokeswoman for Mr Jenrick was unable to provide any evidence that new government funds were going to Cornwall as part of a G7 legacy.
She said: Cornwall will benefit from new investments in its inner cities and natural landscapes as part of plans announced by the Prime Minister to create a long-term legacy of the G7 summit.
The announced Town Deals are worth over $ 88 million for Cornwall and will fund community-based projects in some of Cornwall’s most disadvantaged areas.
Cornwall is also eligible to apply for new funding from the $ 4.8 billion Upgrade Fund and the Community Renewal Fund of $ 220 million.
Cornwall has been hit hard by a dramatic increase in infection rates since the G7, but Cornwall and Downing Street council have denied any connection to activities around the summit.
Cornwall and the Isles of Scilly saw the country’s infection rate rise from 2.8 per 100,000 people on the Sunday before the G7 to 131 in seven days through June 16, a 4,578% increase , making it the country with the fastest growing infection rate in the country.
St Ives and Falmouth, the main venues for the G7 and where around 20,000 delegates, police, global media and protesters gathered during the event, have been hardest hit by the rise in infections.
Cornwall council blamed the increase on an influx of tourists, the spread of the virus among young people and the increased transmissibility of the Delta variant.
