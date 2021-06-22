White House won’t say if missing July 4 vaccination target will delay return to normal





The Biden administration on Monday released its plan to allocate 55 million additional Covid vaccines worldwide by the end of this month. Approximately 75% of doses will be shared through the COVAX Global Immunization Program, with the remaining 25% being shared with countries with regional priorities and other considerations. As reported by CNN, the administration will distribute 55 million doses of Johnson & Johnson, Moderna and Pfizers vaccines overseas, most of which will be J&J and Moderna. As of Monday, the 55 million doses of AstraZeneca had still not been approved by the United States Food and Drug Administration for a review of safety and effectiveness. About 41 million of the 55 million doses will be shared via COVAX, including 14 million for countries in Latin America and the Caribbean, 16 million for Asia, 10 million for Africa. The remaining 14 million doses will be shared with regional priorities and other beneficiaries, such as: Colombia, Argentina, Haiti, other CARICOM countries, Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Panama, Afghanistan, Bangladesh, Pakistan, Philippines, Vietnam , Indonesia, Africa, Nigeria, Kenya, Ghana, Cabo Verde, Egypt, Jordan, Iraq, Yemen, Tunisia, Oman, West Bank and Gaza, Ukraine, Kosovo, Georgia, Moldova and Bosnia. The White House said in a statement that the vaccines will be distributed as quickly as possible, noting that the process will take time due to regulatory and legal transport requirements. Doses, the White House said, should be prioritized for those most at risk, such as healthcare workers, should be prioritized, based on national immunization plans. The White House will announce which vaccines will go to which country once shipped.

