Latest news on the coronavirus – UrduPoint

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik – June 22, 2021) The number of deaths from coronavirus infection worldwide has exceeded 3.868 million, more than 178.6 million cases of infection have been detected, according to the American university Johns Hopkins, which tracks and compiles data from federal and local authorities, the media, and other sources.

As of 8:40 p.m. GMT Monday, the number of cases worldwide is 178,629,126, including 3,868,643 deaths.

The United States still has the highest number of cases in the world, with 33,549,756, including 601,978 deaths.

Current COVID-19 vaccines are less effective against the variant of the Delta coronavirus, which was first detected in India, but they still prevent serious illness and death, said Maria Van Kerkhove, the Organization’s technical officer World Health Organization for COVID-19.

The Russian research center Gamaleya will begin in July the trials of its Sputnik V vaccine on adolescents aged 12 to 17 years in medical establishments in Moscow, the selection of volunteers is underway, announced the deputy mayor of Moscow Anastasia Rakova.

Peru has approved the use of the Pfizer vaccine for adolescents, Health Minister Oscar Ugarte said.

More than eight million people received a COVID-19 vaccine in India on the first day of free vaccination for the entire elderly population, the country’s health ministry said.

Médecins Sans Frontières / Médecins Sans Frontières (MSF) on Monday called on German biotechnology company BioNTech, which produces an mRNA COVID-19 vaccine, to urgently share its vaccine technology and knowledge with the manufacturers of the vaccines. developing countries facing vaccine shortages.

Russia has recorded 17,378 cases of COVID-19 in the past 24 hours, up from 17,611 the day before, bringing the cumulative total to 5,334,204, the federal response center said. Moscow confirmed 7,584 daily infections, up from 8,305 the day before.

The Indian states of Maharashtra and Kerala have confirmed 24 cases of the Delta Plus COVID-19 variant, their health authorities have said.

The first zero COVID-19 restaurants began operating in Moscow on Monday as part of the city-wide experiment to curb the spread of the virus, a senior city government official told Sputnik.

British Business Secretary Kwasi Kwarteng said it was very “unlikely” that the government would lift the remaining COVID-19 restrictions in England before July 19, despite opening the vaccination program to all adults in UK.

The curfew imposed on Turkey due to the coronavirus pandemic will be completely lifted from July 1, President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said.

Canada has extended its ban on passenger flights from India until June 21 amid a wave of coronavirus cases in the South Asian country, Transport Minister Omar Alghabra said.

Fully vaccinated people entering Canada will no longer be subject to quarantine requirements as of July 5, Health Minister Patty Hajdu said.

Japanese Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga has expressed his belief that the Tokyo Olympics and Paralympics could go without spectators if the COVID-19 state of emergency is declared, broadcaster NHK reported.

The administration of US President Joe Biden will continue to pressure China to investigate the origins of the novel coronavirus, and if Beijing does not cooperate it will face isolation, the US adviser has said. national security Jake Sullivan.

Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman Zhao Lijian denounced Washington’s claims that Beijing risks being isolated if it does not accept another investigation into the origins of COVID-19, calling them ” pure blackmail and threat “.

The United States will share with countries around the world some 55 million doses of the coronavirus vaccine, the White House has said.

The European Commission has approved Slovakia’s recovery plan against the coronavirus which will put it on the path to a greener and more digital future, said the head of the EU’s executive body.