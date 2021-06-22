US “resolve and will” can settle Kashmir dispute (PM)





ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan has said the Kashmir dispute, which holds 1.4 billion South Asian people hostage, could be settled if the United States shows determination and will.

This suppuration can subside if the United States has the determination and the will. That can be fixed, he said in an interview with Axios’ Jonathan Swan on HBO that aired Monday.

The Kashmir conflict was put high on the agenda by the Prime Minister as the interviewer asked him about the priorities for discussion when he meets with US President Joe Biden in the future.

Imran Khan said: “Almost 1.4 billion people in the subcontinent are being held hostage in a Kashmir conflict, and the United States, as a powerful nation in the world, has a great responsibility in this regard. .

The Kashmir dispute, he said, needed a settlement in accordance with UN Security Council resolutions that called for a plebiscite to let the Kashmiris decide their own future.

The prime minister stressed that the West ignored the genocide in Kashmir, with hundreds and thousands of Kashmiris killed by Indian troops.

This is such a big problem in the western world that the reason why the people of Kashmir are ignored, he said, adding that the Kashmir issue was much more relevant where 800,000 Indian soldiers had put the nine million of Kashmiris in prison.

Why is this not a problem? This is hypocrisy, he said, referring to the apathy of the West in the face of the plight of the Kashmiri people facing the humanitarian crisis for decades.

Asked about Pakistan’s growing nuclear capacity, he said Pakistan’s nuclear arsenal was simply for its own defense in the scenario of a country seven times the size.

He expressed the conviction that the resolution of the Kashmir issue would lead the two countries towards peace.

As soon as there is a settlement on Kashmir, I believe Pakistan and India will live as civilized neighbors without nuclear deterrence, he said.

Regarding the withdrawal of US troops from Afghanistan, he stressed that there must be a prior political settlement because the military solution is not the viable option.

He hinted at the possibility of a civil war if US troops withdraw without a political settlement, which he explained as a coalition government with the Taliban and others as stakeholders.

When asked if Pakistan would like to welcome the Taliban into the Committee of Nations, he replied: Regarding Pakistan, whoever represents the Afghan people, we will deal with them.

Imran has categorically stated that Pakistan will allow absolutely no base and use of its territory for any kind of action inside Afghanistan.

Absolutely not. We are not going to authorize any bases, any kind of action from Pakistani territory to Afghanistan. Absolutely not, he said, in response to whether he would allow the US government to have the Central Intelligence Agency (CIA) carry out counterterrorism missions in Pakistan against Al Qaeda, ISIS or the Taliban.

We will be partners in peace, not in conflict, he said. Pakistan can no longer afford military actions from its soil because it is the country that has suffered the most after Afghanistan, he added.

Asked whether Pakistan would allow the United States to use its airspace for strikes, he said: Such an approach by the United States [of air strikes] did not work for 20 years. Why would it work again?

By doing much better than the United States on COVID-19, the prime minister said a partial lockdown coupled with full data analysis has helped his government stay in control of the pandemic.

Smart lockdown was the best decision to deal with the situation, he added.

Imran recalled that with people in Spain and Italy ending up in hospitals as COVID-19 raged across Europe, there was a great temptation by opposition politicians for a total lockdown. However, he said, he opted for smart lockdown given the problems of the poor.

He mentioned that efficient operation of the Command and Control Center with daily data monitoring and input by provinces, military, doctors and health specialists have helped the government deal with the situation.

