Pressure mounts on Trump Organization CFO to cooperate against Donald Trump





The Manhattan District Attorney’s Office and New York Attorney General’s tax investigation into Allen Weisselberg, involving a company apartment, cars and tuition for his grandchildren, is at an advanced stage, according to someone familiar with the matter. Her former daughter-in-law Jennifer Weisselberg met prosecutors again on Friday.

Prosecutors could decide whether or not to seek an indictment against Weisselberg as early as next month, the person said.

The cooperation of Weisselberg, who has been with the Trump Organization for nearly 40 years, could help determine whether he faces criminal charges and whether Trump and the company itself face state charges in a investigation which lasted three years and involved a battle in the Supreme Court for a subpoena. for Trump’s taxes and rummaged through several of the company’s financial pockets.

His testimony could be critical. Trump does not use email and there are a few people, including Weisselberg, who could explain how decisions were made within the Trump organization. Weisselberg, if he cooperated, could provide prosecutors with evidence of the intent behind some of the decisions. It is not clear whether prosecutors believe they have evidence that the Trump Organization violated state laws.

In addition to Weisselberg’s benefits, prosecutors are examining other Trump Organization employees who received benefits and whether this was a Trump Organization tactic to avoid paying payroll taxes, said people familiar with the survey.

Two of those people on watch for receiving subsidized rent and company cars are Matthew Calamari, Trump’s former security guard who became chief operating officer, and his son, one of the people said, and the Wall Street Journal first reported

A lawyer for the Calamaris did not immediately respond to a request for comment. The Calamari investigation is not as advanced as the Weisselberg investigation, the person said.

Trump called the investigation a “witch hunt” and said it was politically motivated. Weisselberg has not been charged with any wrongdoing. His lawyer declined to comment.

Manhattan District Attorney Cy Vance’s term ends in six months and he is expected to make a decision in the case before he leaves office, people familiar with the investigation told CNN. The New York Times first reported that Vance’s office may make the decision to indict Weisselberg this summer.

The investigation of the Trump organization was recently limited to the benefits the company gave to employees, such as company apartments, cars and hotel rooms, and if appropriate taxes were paid, have people familiar with the investigation told CNN.

Vance’s office has made extensive requests to register the Trump Organization on the benefits they have provided to employees, ranging from cars, apartments, hotel rooms, or club benefits, people say.

Prosecutors are still reviewing the accuracy of the values ​​the company has assigned to certain assets, such as Trump Tower, and whether lenders, insurers or tax authorities have been misled and whether the company has filed false business records, people said.

The pressure from prosecutors has been relentless

For months, pressure has been mounting on Weisselberg to cooperate with prosecutors. Since the end of last year, the attorney general and district attorney have gathered evidence on Weisselberg, personally, aided in part by his former daughter-in-law, Jennifer Weisselberg, who has cooperated with authorities. She handed over boxes of financial files and met with investigators several times.

Jennifer Weisselberg previously told CNN she discussed the benefits she and her ex-husband Barry, an employee of the Trump Organization, have received, ranging from corporate apartments to car rentals. She also told CNN in April that she believed at least one of her children’s school fees had been paid, at times, by Donald Trump. In a 2018 divorce statement, Barry said his father paid school fees for the former couple’s children at Columbia Grammar & Preparatory School, an elite private school in Manhattan.

Frank Perrone, an attorney for the school, declined to comment on Jennifer Weisselberg’s allegation but told CNN: “School policy is to always cooperate with legitimate requests for information from a prosecutor.”

The school also received a total of $ 200,000 in donations in 2012, 2014, 2015 and 2016 from the now defunct Trump Foundation, according to a CNN review of its records. Allen Weisselberg has been listed as the Trump Foundation treasurer for each of the four years of donations, according to the documents.

Duncan Levin, attorney for Jennifer Weisselberg, said she continues to cooperate with prosecutors and met with them no later than Friday to answer further questions.

“It is clear that Ms. Weisselberg is an important witness in this ongoing investigation and she takes this role very seriously,” Levin said in a statement to CNN.

Typically, prosecutors let Weisselberg’s attorneys know they are prepared to indict him and give them the option to either reject charges or convey what Weisselberg would be willing to tell prosecutors about the Trump Organization to avoid. an indictment.

Criminal tax cases against individuals for non-payment of benefits or tuition taxes are rare, according to tax lawyers. But digging into personal finances is a common tactic prosecutors use when looking for anything that could be used as leverage to gain someone’s cooperation. Weisselberg added a criminal defense lawyer specializing in taxes.

Recently, Jeffrey McConney, the controller of the Trump Organization who reports to Weisselberg, testified before a grand jury, people familiar with the matter told CNN. He was asked about the benefits and giveaways of the business and, in general, how the business works, people say.

McConney is likely to appear again and other people from the Trump Organization could be called before the grand jury, people say.

Under New York State law, a witness can be compelled to appear before the grand jury and be granted immunity for their testimony. However, the witness can be prosecuted for perjury if he lies on the stand. In these cases, prosecutors often do not know what the witness will say in advance, but they can confront the witness with documents or tapes and lock the witness’s testimony.

McConney could not be reached for comment.

Weisselberg cooperated in other cases

Weisselberg previously cooperated in criminal and civil investigations, but now faces jail time. If Weisselberg is charged and convicted of a state tax crime, he could face anywhere from no mandatory jail time to one to three years at the bottom of the scale, depending on the class of the crime and the amount of money involved.

Weisselberg was granted partial immunity in the federal lawsuits against Michael Cohen, the former attorney for Trump, who pleaded guilty to nine felonies, including lying to Congress and facilitating the payment of secret money to two women who reportedly had affairs with Trump. Trump has denied the business.

He has also sat for depositions in civil inquiries involving Trump University and the Trump Foundation and the parallel civil inquiry into the finances of the Trump Organization led by the New York attorney general.

Last year, the New York attorney general’s office said in court documents that it subpoenaed Weisselberg for his testimony and filed a deposition for three days in July and August when questioned, in part, on taxes.

According to the record, when Weisselberg was questioned by the New York attorney general’s office, he said he had no direct knowledge that the Trump Organization recognized as income a $ 100 million loan that had been canceled on the Chicago hotel tower. On the contrary, he said, he could not identify any returns where the canceled debt was treated as income and was based solely on his recollections of conversations he had had years earlier with the Organization’s accountants. Trump.

He was also unable to provide investigators with information on how the Trump Organization treated a given conservation easement on the Seven Springs property in its tax returns, according to the New Attorney General’s file. York.

When the Trump Organization valued the properties, Trump said in civil deposition that the only person he dealt with and the person he placed responsibility on – was Weisselberg.

“I would give my opinion,” Trump said in the deposition. “We’ll talk about it,” he said, adding that “ultimately” and “primarily” it was Weisselberg who came up with the end values, which Trump said he viewed as “conservative.” .

