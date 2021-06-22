Indonesia’s COVID-19 cases surpass 2 million – Xinhua English.news.cn

Medical staff prepare to transfer asymptomatic COVID-19 patients to a hospital by ambulance at the Rumah Lawan COVID-19 Isolation Center in southern Tangerang, Indonesia on June 21, 2021. Indonesia has recorded more than 2 million cases of COVID-19 on Monday since the first case was confirmed in the country in March of last year. The country’s health ministry said COVID-19 cases across the country increased by 14,536 in the past 24 hours to 2,004,445, the largest single-day increase in the number of new cases. (Xinhua / Agung Kuncahya B.)

JAKARTA, June 21 (Xinhua) – Indonesia recorded more than 2 million cases of COVID-19 on Monday since the country’s first case was confirmed in March of last year.

The country’s health ministry said COVID-19 cases across the country increased by 14,536 in the past 24 hours to 2,004,445, the largest single-day increase in the number of new cases.

To date, nearly 55,000 people have died and about 1.8 million others have recovered from the disease, according to ministry data.

Indonesia has the highest number of COVID-19 cases and deaths in Southeast Asia. The virus has spread to all 34 provinces of the country, with the capital Jakarta and the province of East Java having the most cases and the highest death toll respectively.

The government has noted that the number of COVID-19 cases in the country has increased in recent days and is most likely caused by the Delta variant of the coronavirus, which was first detected in India.

Generalization of the lethal variant was detected in samples collected from Jakarta, Kudus district in Central Java province and Bangkalan district in East Java.

A massive vaccination program against COVID-19 has been organized since mid-January in the country which has the fourth largest population in the world.

The government aims to vaccinate 181.5 million people, or about 70 percent of the population, by March of next year with vaccines from various pharmaceutical manufacturers in different countries.

Indonesia has obtained around 104.7 million doses of the vaccine. Vaccines are free for all Indonesians.

As of Monday, nearly 12.4 million people nationwide have reportedly received two injections of a vaccine. During this time, the number of those who were injected with the first dose reached 23.5 million.

President Joko Widodo this month called on his administration to vaccinate 1 million people a day across the country from July. The government plans to administer 700,000 injections per day in June.

As for Jakarta, which is home to more than 10 million inhabitants, the president asked the city administration to vaccinate 100,000 per day to speed up vaccinations in the country.

Businesses across the country were already participating in the national immunization program.

As part of a mutual cooperation program locally called “Gotong Royong” initiated by the Indonesian Chamber of Commerce and Industry, businesses, companies or institutions can give their employees the COVID-19 vaccines they have purchased free of charge. with the government.

The vaccine currently used in the scheme is the Sinopharm vaccine.

Indonesia has decided to extend its restrictions on micro-scale public activities, known locally as PPKM Mikro, in areas with red zone status for COVID-19 from Tuesday through July 5. , a measure to curb the spread of the virus following the surge in the number of cases.

In a virtual press conference on Monday, Coordinating Minister of Economy Airlangga Hartarto, who also heads the National Economic Recovery and COVID-19 Response Team, said the decision on the restrictions has been made. after his team found that the occupancy rate of hospital beds in 87 municipalities in 29 provinces has exceeded 70 percent.

The policy requires that workplaces located in the red zones have 75% of their staff working from home, while those located outside the red zones have 50% of their employees working from home.

It also requires that teaching and learning activities in the red zones continue online, while those outside the red zones can follow the public health guidelines for schools from the Department of Education.

Supermarkets are allowed to open as usual under COVID-19 health protocols, while restaurants are allowed to have customers in no more than 25% of their seats.

In policy, malls or malls in red zones are only required to operate until 8 p.m. local time with a maximum number of visitors of 25 percent of capacity.

The government is also forcing places of worship and tourist attractions in red zones to close until the situation is declared safe. Final element