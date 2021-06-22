Politics
US Must Engage With China Even When Fighting China
A political statement heard around the world is that the United States’ engagement with China has ended. This suggests that the Biden administration is taking a hawkish approach towards China. This position seemed clear as the United States worked on G7 and NATO press releases confront China with a alliance of democracies.
Yet peeling back the layers one comes to the need for a much more complex American approach to China. Rather than terminating the commitment, the United States should consider commitments in different dimensions. Indeed, Kurt Campbell, Coordinator of Indo-Pacific Affairs at the National Security Council, who made the remark, implicitly addressed three forms of necessary engagement that were lacking.
First, even when the United States aims to counter China, engagement remains essential. The United States will most effectively oppose Chinese actions in the South China Sea, the Taiwan Strait, along the border with India and against allied economies, if the United States works closely with others. The Trump administration was notoriously unreliable and hostile towards its allies. The United States and its allies will strengthen their position vis-à-vis China if they coordinate an approach underscored at the recent G7 and NATO peaks.
Yet even in situations of high conflict, diplomacy and negotiations with China will also be important. Trade and technology policies are marked by rivalry and competition. These policies can trigger damaging escalations of tit for tat if they are not based on agreed rules and agreements. These risks become particularly important when economic and financial crises arise. Third-party institutions such as the World Trade Organization (WTO) can help parties manage their conflicts so that they do not destroy each other. China will be indispensable in any US update and reform effort WTO rules.
Second, the United States must work with China to effectively address common global existential challenges. Campbell mentioned three: climate change, global pandemics and nuclear proliferation. A resounding success of the Obama administration was to get China to make commitments on emissions for the first time, which resulted in the Paris Agreement. The United States has also worked with China to stem Iran’s ability to develop nuclear weapons as part of the Common Comprehensive Plan of Action. He must do the same with regard to North Korea’s nuclear program.
Even in these areas of mutual interest, competition and rivalry are present. Yet such competition can also lead to mutually beneficial outcomes, such as the provision of vaccines globally and the development of green technologies.
Third, Campbell stressed the critical importance of bipartisan engagement in the United States As American politics deteriorate, the United States’ position against China weakens and China knows it. The domestic inability of the United States to cooperate reinforces Chinese claims that the United States is in decline and China is on the rise because China’s authoritarian model is superior to American democracy. Sadly, the bipartisan commitment to productively respond to China’s challenge from building infrastructure, supporting science and education, and defending democracy might be the most difficult to achieve. But it is critical.
There are other reasons why engagement with China is important that Campbell did not mention. In particular, China is not monolithic, just as the United States is not monolithic. China has become more aggressive under President Xi Jinping, but different factions remain in China. A purely hawkish relationship with China served to empower the neo-Maoists, nationalist forces within China. When asked what is the biggest challenge that officials face regarding the WTO, a senior Chinese diplomat told me it was about dealing with Chinese nationalism. Under Xi, the nationalist forces were unleashed. When the next crisis hits, they will not be easy to control.
China’s economic and geopolitical rise has changed the strategic environment on a global scale. Engagement, not disengagement, becomes critical with allies, with China, and with each other at home.
Gregory Shaffer is Chancellor Professor at the University of California, Irvine, and author of the forthcoming book, Emerging Powers in the Global Trading System: The Past and Future of International Economic Law.
