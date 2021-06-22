Pakistani prime minister and foreign minister criticized for remarks in interviews News of the world





Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan and Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi were criticized Monday by politicians and social media users for their stance on issues such as sexual violence and the status of the assassinated al Qaeda leader , Osama bin Laden.

In an interview with the Axios news program on HBO, Khan said men would be affected if women wore very little clothing when asked about what the interviewer said was an epidemic of sexual violence in Africa. Pakistan. Khan preferred not to comment on China’s treatment of Uyghur Muslims in Xinjiang, saying Pakistan prefers to discuss these issues with the Chinese side behind closed doors.

Qureshi, in an interview with Afghan broadcaster Tolo News, dodged the question of whether he considered bin Laden a martyr. Although Pakistan approved a joint statement by China, Russia and the United States in March opposing the restoration of an Islamic emirate by the Taliban in Afghanistan, Qureshi did not give a clear answer when ‘he was asked if he opposes the return of an Islamic emirate.

Qureshi and Khan have both been heavily criticized for their remarks in interviews by Pakistani opposition politicians, civil society activists and social media users.

Also read: As FATF begins plenary meeting, reports show increase in Taliban fundraising in Pakistan

When Khan was asked during the Axios interview on HBO why he raised the issue of Islamophobia in the West while remaining silent about the genocide against Muslims in China’s Xinjiang region, he replied: Whatever problems we have with the Chinese, we talk to them behind closed doors. China has been one of our greatest friends in our most difficult times. When we were really in trouble, our economy was in trouble, China came to our rescue.

He added: So we respect what they are and whatever issues we have, we are talking behind closed doors. He also sought to draw attention to the situation in Kashmir, saying: How come this is such a big problem in the Western world? Why are the people of Kashmir ignored? It’s much more relevant to what might happen [with the] Uyghurs, 100,000 Kashmiris were killed.

When asked if it makes him sick to have to keep quiet about the money China has given Pakistan, Khan replied: I look around the world, what is happening in Palestine, Libya, in Somalia, Syria, Afghanistan. Am I going to start talking about everything? I focus on what is happening at my border, in my country.

Khan has faced more criticism for his comments on women and sexual violence. If a woman wears very little clothing, it will have an impact on men, unless they are robots. I mean its common sense, he said.

We don’t have nightclubs here, we don’t have nightclubs, so it’s a completely different society [and] way of life here. So if you increase the temptation in society to the point and all these young people have nowhere to go, it has consequences in society, he added.

Referring to Qureshi and Khan’s remarks, Pakistani journalist Abbas Nasir tweeted: Is OBL a martyr? Hmmm … I’ll let this go. To a question on the blame of rape survivors: Women who wear too little clothing are a temptation. Men are not robots. Two of the best Pakistani minds. The first went to Cambridge, the second to Oxford and graduated from Annabels, London.

Former Pakistani parliamentarian Farhatullah Babar tweeted, How do you explain @SMQureshiPTI’s refusal to call Osama a terrorist even knowing well about the terrorist attacks launched by OBL? Qureshi does not want to ask the question of how a terrorist lived in a cantonment for years. Inevitable question. The answer is clear: complicity or incompetence.

Columnist Mehr Tarar said in a tweet that Prime Minister Khan should refrain from giving his personal explanations on the increase in cases of sexual abuse and rape in Pakistan. Not a shred of evidence to prove that the clothes have anything to do with the rape cases in Pakistan. I thought he had learned his lesson after the last debacle.

Pakistan People’s Party leader Sherry Rehman, a former ambassador to the United States, also questioned Khan’s remarks. Doesn’t IK know that by saying that women should dress a certain way he is giving oppressors and criminals against women a new narrative to justify their behavior. There is NO justification for a Prime Minister to speak this way. Very irresponsible and condemnable, she tweeted.

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos