Former Defense Secretary James Mattis Slams Trump Over COVID; Praise be to Biden





Trump Defense Secretary James Mattis (right): No love lost for the former boss. (Photo by Patrick Smith / Getty Images)

Former Defense Secretary James Mattis on Monday made a scathing rebuke of President Donald Trump’s handling of the COVID-19 pandemic, comparing his former boss unfavorably to how several predecessors, including Barack Obama, handled major international crises.

Mattis, a retired Marine General who led the Pentagon from 2017 to 2019 under Trump, also praised President Joe Biden’s performance last week in easing the raw nerves of America’s allies on his trip to Europe. After a Trump tenure marked by often provocative remarks about longtime US allies and questions about the value of US participation in the North Atlantic Treaty Organization, Mattis said: “We have some catching up to make”.

Mattis’ remarks came as he accepted a public service award named in honor of the late Senator Arthur Vandenberg, a Michigan Republican and once isolationist who became a strong supporter of international engagement after WWII. global. The honor came from the World Affairs Council of Western Michigan, a non-partisan international affairs think tank based in Grand Rapids.

The former secretary, who held various military leadership positions under the Republican and Democratic presidents before joining the Trump administration, highlighted several global successes of Trump’s predecessors. They included President George HW Bush’s ability to bring together a coalition of 100 nations to liberate Kuwait from Iraq in 1991 and President George W. Bush’s success in 2001 in persuading 50 other countries to send troops to Afghanistan to punish the Taliban for the terrorist attack of September 11.

He also credited the young Bush with fighting AIDS in Africa and working with the G-7 to “prevent the global financial crisis from plunging the world into depression.” And Obama, he said, had done essential work to prevent the Ebola outbreak from becoming a pandemic.

“And then comes COVID, and Americans are not leading internationally,” said Mattis, 70. “We’re going to have to get back to thinking strategically. We’re going to have to talk, and we’re going to have to lead.”

On this point, Mattis praised Biden for his tone during his visit to Europe last week as living up to the Vandenberg credo, which Mattis accepted the award.

“If you look at our president’s time in Cornwall, Brussels and Geneva, you see Senator Vandenberg’s themes echoing even in the various words the president used to represent us there,” he said. “If we remembered, there are many problems that we can solve if we work together. And, by the way, we are always stronger together.”

This is not the first time Mattis has criticized Trump since resigning as Defense Secretary two years after joining the administration over a dispute over the former president’s policy regarding the Syrian civil war. Last June, Mattis expressed shock at Trump’s use of the military to clean up Lafayette Square in Washington DC so he could take a photo op outside a church near the White House. In an essay for The Atlantic, Mattis wrote: “Donald Trump is the first president in my life who doesn’t try to unite the American people – doesn’t even pretend to try. Instead, he tries to divide us. We are witnessing the consequences of three years of this deliberate effort. We are witnessing the consequences of three years without mature leadership. “

At the time, Trump responded by denigrating Mattis on Twitter as “the most overrated general in the world.”

Mattis was interviewed on the webcast by Republican Representative Peter Meijer of Michigan, himself a vocal critic of Trump and one of 10 Republicans to vote to impeach the Republican president for his ties to the Capitol raid. pro-Trump on January 6. It, Mattis told Meijer, was “probably the most disheartening day of my life”.

