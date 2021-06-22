Blusukan’s time together is a rare time for Prabowo and Jokowi to drink coffee at a street stall







President Joko Widodo and Minister of Defense Prabowo Subianto. Instagram @prabowo Merdeka.com – President of the Republic of Indonesia, Joko Widodo (Jokowi) turned 60, Monday (6/21) yesterday. Good words and prayers also flowed for this number one person in Indonesia. One of those who spoke words and prayers was the Minister of Defense of the Republic of Indonesia, Prabowo Subianto. Through his Instagram account, Prabowo sent greetings and prayers to Jokowi. Prabowo also shared his old portrait when he visited with Jokowi. In the upload, there is also a moment when the two are having coffee together at a street stall. Here is the full review. Prabowo gives words and prayers for Jokowi Instagram @prabowo Reported from the Instagram account @prabowo, Prabowo Subianto shared his old portrait with Jokowi. Through this download, Prabowo also spoke words and prayers for Jokowi. “Happy 60th Birthday, Mr. President of the Republic of Indonesia, Ir. H. Joko Widodo. May you continue to receive health, success and blessings. Amen YRA,” Prabowo Subianto wrote in his download. Portrait of Prabowo and Jokowi having coffee in a street stall Instagram @prabowo Thanks to this download, a portrait of Prabowo and Jokowi can be seen when they go together. The two appeared to be having coffee at a street vendor and sitting across from each other. Prabowo’s download has now been enjoyed by over 133,000 Instagram users and has received various comments from internet users. Internet user comments Seeing the download, netizens also made various comments. Like the following Internet users. “When Pak Prabowo carried Mr. jokowi for the election of Jakarta Jakarta 2012☺️ “, wrote the @yudatriptra account. “Leaving here, what we’re going through now,” the @m_radani account continued. “The digital fingerprint needs to be uploaded, sir, hehe 👍,” the @luissalman account added. [add] Read more: Prabowo gives words and prayers …







