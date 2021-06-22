Tarin ardently defends the budget – Business Recorder





ISLAMABAD: Finance Minister Shaukat Tarin praised Prime Minister Imran Khan on Monday, saying no government had paid attention to the review of the lockdown law except Pakistan Tehrik-e- Insafs (PTI), due to which all banks in the country are ready to give home loans to people.

A mild-mannered Siskin lost his temper in the National Assembly, after Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) lawmaker Birjees Tahir called the 2021-22 budget a bundle of lies, l ‘forcing them to respond in a somewhat aggressive tone. to make the opposition understand that the budget contains everything a poor man is looking for.

I had no intention of speaking but Birjees Tahir tried to remind us that he is the only friend and disciple of Quaid-i-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah, he regretted. He continued that he wanted to remind the opposition that he is the son of Colonel Jamshed Ahmad Tarin, who was a member of the Federation of Muslim Students and was imprisoned in British and Indian prisons.

And he [my father] was a passionate Pakistani. So we are also Pakistani. And I think no one can claim to have a monopoly on Pakistan … Don’t say that you are the only Pakistani, he retorted. He recalled that despite all the best efforts, he had not been able to revise the foreclosure law when Nawaz Sharif was prime minister, adding that if nothing else, at least credit this government which set up foreclosure law in a way that now all banks are ready to give home loans to people.

The finance minister appeared extremely disturbed by the remark by PML-N deputies that the budget is a bunch of lies, and said: Let me tell you: Shaukat Tarin who is the son of Colonel Jamshed Ahmed Tarin [retired], will never lie. He [I] will never lie. He said he would respond to all opposition criticism of the budget on June 24, adding, Birjees Tahir knows me very well and he knows Shaukat Tarin will never lie. So when you say it’s a budget based on lies, it’s my budget, I made it up, so keep this thing [lie] next to.

He said that no country can progress without mortgages and home loans, adding that at present the country’s total mortgage size is 0.25% of GDP, while India is 10. %, Thailand 24% and Malaysia 36%. According to him, mortgage loans as a percentage of GDP in the United States represent 80%, which represents 18 trillion dollars. How can we move forward when the housing industry is not going to make any progress, and the advantages of the housing industry are that you get shelter, workers get jobs, and overall that creates 40 industries that Imran Khan paid special attention to it, he added.

So give it at least some credit [Prime Minister Imran Khan], he argued. In addition, he said that for the Ehsaas program, the Rs 260 billion social safety net program has been allocated in the budget. According to the World Bank, he added, the Ehsaas program led by Dr Sania Nishter has been ranked among the top four social protection initiatives in the world.

He drew the opposition’s attention to the budget and said: Oh man, talk about where are we lying? Are we going to lie that we are sheltering the poor? Are we going to lie when we give 300,000 rupees interest-free loans to a farmer? Is the budget a bunch of lies because we are giving small house owners 500,000 rupees for business? You double it [the budget] like a bogus budget because for the first time a government thought of the poor. I don’t want to spill the beans on the previous government because I know all about them, he warned.

In the same breath, he said if things were going so well, when the PML-N was in power, why people started to say the current account hit a record high of $ 20 billion in early 2018 He asked: Why were you quiet when the current account deficit hit an all-time high of $ 20 billion in 2018 and at that time the PTI was not in power?

In an obvious reference to former finance minister Ishaq Dar, Tarin asked why people like Birjees Tahir were in a deep sleep when their biggest economist created this huge current account deficit. We had to pay $ 28-30 billion and that’s the reason we had to go to the IMF [International Monetary Fund] because we don’t have a machine to print dollars. And we went to the IMF, they came up with 1, 2, 3, and four things to do which include increasing the discount rate, devaluing the currency and raising the electricity tariff, etc. money [loan] unless you do those things, which caused the economy to fall, he lamented.

He continued that when the economy went down there was the Covid-19 pandemic, but a competent leadership led by Prime Minister Imran Khan ruled the country, which invested in the construction sector, helped to increase exports and agricultural production thanks to which the economy once again prospered. Now the strategy we are going to adopt is that we will not only take measures to relieve the poor, but also pay attention to the agricultural sector; The housing and electricity sectors will also be priorities, he said.

He also rejected the opposition’s claim that 25 percent inflation in the country, claiming that the Pakistan Bureau of Statistics (PBS) that the former government also used projected 11.5 percent inflation. and food inflation of 13 percent. He said the reason for the rise in food inflation is that the country has become a net importer of food because there is not enough wheat and sugar, adding that he was shocked when, during from a meeting of the price control committee, he was told that 70% of pulses were imported. .

He asked: What have previous governments done for the agricultural sector over the past 10 years, and why have they not spent on this sector? Looking back 10 years, he added, there has been no progress for any product involving staple foods and the reason for today’s inflation is that international food prices are at their highest level. We import these foods, and that’s why inflation hits us. International prices affect us because the country imports these things, so the government will work on agriculture, he said, adding that the government will increase production through increased loans for seeds, water and crops. fertilizer. He described that he took the 2021-2022 budget as the most constructive budget ever because relief was given to the industry and to support the local industry duties were reduced to zero, so that the local industry can also fend for itself and compete with the international market.

He said the government also neutralized export taxes, because whenever there is growth, there is a shortage of dollars. So, to face this challenge, what we need is exports, exports and exports. We should increase our exports both traditional and IT. New avenues will also be opened. In addition, in the special economic zones, Chinese investors will be led to export from Pakistan, he added. He concluded his speech with an affirmation: with this budget we are moving towards growth in addition to realizing the dreams people had about their future in this country.

