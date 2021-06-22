Restrictions on road vehicles and public transport abolished





The cabinet meeting in Betepe, where all eyes were on the new standardization steps, lasted 3.5 hours. As of July 1, 2021, street restrictions will be lifted. Restrictions on public transport and intercity travel will also end. These decisions, which affect millions of people, came out of the Council of Ministers. STREET RESTRICTION ELEVATOR We will not allow those who try to raise the prices of grain, meat, milk and food excessively, we will teach the necessary lesson. We are extending our VAT support to the tourism sector by one month. Our goal is to open vaccination to all our population over 18 years of age within a few weeks. We are completely removing curfews from July 1. We put the limit on music at 24:00. With the restrictions on intercity travel, the limitations of urban public transport are coming to an end. Public institutions and organizations shift to normal working hours. I ask my fellow citizens not to give credit to vaccine manipulations and to listen to scientists on this issue. “ Turkey has fully fulfilled its responsibilities to NATO so far. In our meetings at the NATO Summit, we have emphasized the spirit of solidarity. We have once again expressed how distorted the understanding of good terrorists and bad terrorists is. We recalled that Turkey is the only real fight against DAESH. With the events that have taken place in our nearby region over the past 10 years, we have seen that NATO has not been able to display its position as a reliable umbrella. We saw at the top that it is very difficult for a NATO to survive without Turkey. BIDEN MAINTENANCE I would like to point out that all the meetings took place in a positive and constructive atmosphere. We have agreed to develop cooperation with all the leaders we have met. German Chancellor Merkel, Greek Prime Minister Mitsotakis and President of the United States We have decided to intensify direct contacts with Biden. We met Biden to usher in a new era in the relations between our countries. In this meeting, we put forward our positions by expressing the problems. We had a full and productive exchange of views on our future areas of cooperation. During our meeting, we agreed that there is no problem that cannot be overcome with the USA, on the contrary, cooperation is more profitable. By strengthening our channels of dialogue with the United States at all levels, we are determined to transform the beautiful climate we have achieved with Biden into maximum benefit for our countries. We believe that the problems between us will be solved in time. We believe that we are opening the doors to a new era with the US on a positive and constructive basis. Turkey’s only requirement is to respect its sovereign rights in all political and economic fields and to support its fight against terrorist organizations. President Recep Tayyip Erdoan gave important messages regarding his meeting with US President Joe Biden last week. “We have decided to step up direct contacts with Biden,” Erdogan said. “We believe that we have opened the door to a new era with the United States on a positive and constructive basis.”

